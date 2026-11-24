Jensen Huang returned to Nvidia Monday to literal cheers from his own employees and quips of satisfaction from the business leaders who supported him. Huang resigned after two extramarital affairs—one with a subordinate and another with a customer, whom U.S. officials believed was working with Chinese intelligence. more Bill Ackman, chief executive of Pershing Square, wrote on X, “The wisdom of the crowd prevails.” Elon Musk added, “The mistake has been corrected.” Sam Altman, whose own ouster as OpenAI’s CEO three years ago ended in a return days later, posted an upbeat “Jensen!” But there was another group of American executives, board members and their advisers who were grappling with what precedent this sets for corporate governance and leadership amid scandal. Huang’s return followed advocacy from President Trump, pleas from employees and a major selloff that wiped out more than $2 trillion in Nvidia’s market capitalization.

Deep Dive Why was Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO after resigning? What does Huang’s return mean for corporate governance and executive accountability? How can boards avoid becoming too dependent on one CEO?

Former Baxter International CEO Harry Kraemer Jr. said he quickly started fielding text messages and calls from former colleagues. Kraemer, who now teaches management at Northwestern University’s business school, said he kept coming back to one question: “What is the message that’s sent to every other CEO in the U.S.?” Huang resigned after two extramarital affairs—one with a subordinate and another with a customer, whom U.S. officials believed was working with Chinese intelligence. Admitted missteps and allegations of misconduct have toppled executives at public giants and flashy startups. Relationships with colleagues have cost McDonald’s Steve Easterbrook, BP’s Bernard Looney and Norfolk Southern’s Alan Shaw their jobs. The Astronomer CEO Andy Byron had to resign after he was caught on the Coldplay kiss-cam with another company executive. Silicon Valley has long had a tension between the rules intended to protect workers and an entrenched idea of a “brilliant, disruptive leader,” said Margaret O’Mara, a historian of the technology industry at the University of Washington. “If there’s a tone set at the top of tolerating certain actions, managerial behavior, that’s the culture of the company.” Rather than slinking into the background, Huang pressed his case, she said, adding that his reinstatement may set a precedent for other boards. On Monday, surrounded by Nvidia employees who chanted “Jen-sen,” “Jen-sen,” Huang said: “I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around.”

President Trump presented the National Medal of Science to Jensen Huang in October.