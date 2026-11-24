California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez announced on Monday that he will resign from Congress. This came after a bipartisan House Ethics Committee investigation found “substantial evidence” that Gomez engaged in sexual misconduct toward a congressional staffer. Jimmy Gomez will leave Congress on December 1 after a bipartisan ethics investigation found he violated House rules through alleged unwelcome sexual conduct. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) more

Gomez’s resignation will take effect on December 1.

The ethics report concluded that Gomez violated House rules by making unwelcome sexual advances and engaging in unwanted sexual conduct toward a House staffer. The committee said that engaging with the House staffer is an ignorance of the power imbalance between a lawmaker and congressional employees.

The committee, made up of five Democrats and five Republicans, said Gomez’s actions could also constitute criminal sexual assault.

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What are the allegations? The House Ethics Committee launched its investigation in August after a media report raised allegations that Gomez kissed a staffer from another congressional office at a party. Gomez denied those claims.

During the investigation, the committee asked Gomez whether he had ever engaged in a romantic or sexual relationship or sexual contact with congressional staff members. Gomez disclosed interactions with two women and told investigators that the encounters were consensual.

Both women later spoke with the committee.

One woman told investigators she had never experienced a non-consensual encounter with Gomez.

The second woman, identified as Witness 1 in the committee report, said she had multiple interactions with Gomez that she did not consider consensual. According to the report, Witness 1 alleged that Gomez made sexual contact without her consent at a bar in February 2024. She also alleged that he acted forcefully toward her and attempted to kiss her at his congressional office in July 2024.

Gomez denied that those encounters were non-consensual.

However, the staffer later left her position on Capitol Hill.

The committee said the incident harmed the House by causing the loss of an employee and contributing to a wider culture of disrespect toward congressional staff. “Here, the House lost Witness 1 as a competent and able staffer because of Representative Gomez’s misconduct,” the committee wrote.

The attorneys for Witness 1 wrote, “Representative Gomez seems to believe that the power he wields, both as a man and as a member of Congress, makes him untouchable. Today's findings are a meaningful step toward dismantling that belief.”

They added, “She sacrificed her own sense of safety and privacy to help reveal the ongoing misogyny and debauchery that permeates Capitol Hill.”

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Gomez denied the allegations According to NPR, in a statement announcing his plan to resign, Gomez wrote he cooperated with the investigation but disagreed with the report’s conclusions.

"Among other significant deficiencies and omissions, the report does not include key portions of my testimony that are essential to a full and fair understanding of what occurred," he wrote.

He added, “I also have serious concerns about the process. In my interview, I answered the Committee's questions only to see my statements selectively quoted, disparaged, and disregarded throughout the final report, to which I was given no opportunity to respond.”

Gomez, who first entered Congress in 2017, lost his re-election campaign this year to fellow Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres.