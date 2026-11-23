A US-based CEO made it mandatory for every employee at his company to complete a 5-hour artificial intelligence (AI) course, warning that those who fail to do so will not meet expectations in their performance reviews. Job van der Voort is the CEO of $3 billion HR platform Remote. (LinkedIn/Job van der Voort) more

According to a report by Fortune, Job van der Voort, CEO of $3 billion HR platform Remote, asked the company’s roughly 2,000 employees to complete the course as part of his push to make AI adoption a priority across the workforce. Employees were given 5 hours of paid company time to complete the training.

The course, available for free at aiforactualwork.com, was launched by van der Voort to help workers understand how to use AI in their day-to-day jobs. However, he made it clear that completing the training was not optional.

“We became really clear. What we said is you have to do it, and if you don’t, you’re not going to get ‘meeting expectations’ in your performance review,” van der Voort told Fortune. He added that everyone eventually completed the course.

“AI will run the world so it’s about getting with the times,” the CEO said, explaining why he wanted employees to get familiar with the technology.

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Why did the CEO make the AI course mandatory? Van der Voort said companies have a responsibility to help their employees adapt to changing technology instead of expecting them to figure everything out on their own.

“It’s very important for companies to take responsibility. They are our people. We hired them. We decided, and then we said to them, ‘the bar now is that you start using AI,’ so yes, we should totally take responsibility for the people that work for us,” he told Fortune.

He added that companies cannot simply replace their existing workforce with people who already know how to use AI. “You’re not going to be able to fire all the people that work for you and find new people that are good with this,” he said.

According to van der Voort, the training was intended to establish a basic level of AI understanding across the company. This would help employees avoid basic mistakes and understand how AI could make everyday tasks easier.

“It just raises the foundational level that we can expect everybody to work at,” he said.

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CEO’s advice to employees whose bosses aren’t offering AI training Van der Voort also had advice for people whose employers are not providing them with time or resources to learn AI. He encouraged them to take the free course independently, saying the skills could prove useful in their current or future jobs.

“If you are an individual and you feel like your employer is not doing this for you, do the course we created because it’s only going to help you—if not with your current job, with a future job,” he said.

The CEO further compared learning AI to adapting to earlier technological changes, such as the introduction of mobile phones and computers. “People had to learn how to use cell phones. People had to learn how to use computers, right? And this is just another thing,” he said.

He also argued that learning to use AI does not have to be complicated. “It’s really easy. Just ask the AI, how do I do X, and it will tell you,” van der Voort added.