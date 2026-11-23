2026 might see fossil fuel emissions decline for the first time since 2020 due to extra-COP reasons

The growth of greenhouse gases (GHGs) responsible for global warming happens through two main processes: the burning of fossil fuels, which is increasing annually and has accounted for 90% of emissions in recent years; and through change in Iand use. Estimates for 2026 made by the Global Carbon Project (GCP) suggest that emissions from fossil fuels are expected to decline this year compared to 2025. This will make 2026 one of the rare years since the post-World War II emission boom in which either a fuel supply shock (the first and second oil crisis and the ongoing West Asia war) or a demand shock (the Asian financial crisis, the global financial crisis, and the Covid-19 pandemic) has cut emissions. In other words, despite 30 previous editions of COP, the annual decline in fossil fuel emissions has been largely unrelated to outcomes from the summit. To be sure, the war alone is expected to remove only half of the expected growth in emissions in 2026, with the rest being accounted for by the growth in clean energy and EVs. And even the expected decline in burning fossil fuels is so small that total GHG emissions, including those from changes in land use and land cover, will continue to increase.