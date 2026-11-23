Face off: Soloists, duets, and choirs Rather than sticking solely to large choirs, vocalists will test their mettle across formats in an energetic musical showdown, Battle of Carols 2026, hosted by St Martin’s CNI Youth. With invites sent out to over 50 churches across the Capital, the evening is all set to split the spotlight across three distinct categories — solo, duet and group performances — giving individual singers and full ensembles alike a shot at top cash prizes. “It will be judged by musician Revd Anurag Smith and vocal trainer Kinneret K Andrews... We wanted to create a lively space where soloists, duets, and choirs can challenge themselves musically while congregations cheer each other on,” shares Tanya Christiana, from St Martin’s CNI Youth. Parishes, choirs and solo vocalists are coming together for Christmas carol competitions and concerts in the city. more

This event will kick-off with an interactive worship jam led by Christiana and Pravar Osric alongside live keys and percussion, before the competitive rounds take over. Open to families and music buffs cheering from the pews, it will offer an intimate, high-energy way to ease into the festive calendar.

Where: St Martin’s Church, Delhi Cantonment

When: November 22; 4pm

Entry: Free

Of multilingual harmonies Bringing choirs, parishes, and school and college teams from across denominations on one stage will be Euphony 2026 – Ecumenical Carol Singing Competition, which is gearing up in a competitive spirit to celebrate multilingual Christmas carols. Open to participants across all age groups, the ecumenical carol competition will feature two independently judged categories — one dedicated to English and Hindi carols and another spotlighting Malayalam carols — alongside attractive cash prizes for top-performing choirs.

“There’s something magical about Christmas, and Euphony is our way of bringing a little more of that magic to one stage,” says Roshni Biju, from DSYM Faridabad, adding, “Though it’s a competition, it also brings different churches, communities and voices together through music, celebrating our differences and sharing the joy of Christmas and will give each visitor a chance to meet new people and share greetings, stories and warmth. Registrations have already opened and we are expecting around 400 participants!”

Keeping the focus firmly on pure vocal skill, teams will be evaluated on pitch, rhythm, multi-part harmonies, and artistic interpretation, relying on a cappella arrangements and up to two acoustic instruments (plus a keyboard) without pre-recorded tracks.

Where: Auditorium, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector 8, Faridabad

When: December 6; 11am to 6pm

Entry: Register via Instagram, DM to @dsym_faridabad

Storytelling meets campus choral harmonies

Unlike parish-only contests, this annual campus festival throws open its auditorium doors to school, colleges, universities, and church ensembles alike for a full-day choral celebration built around a narrative theme—Letters from Christmas. The event unfolds across two dedicated sessions at 11am and 4pm, pairing multi-part vocal competition rounds with festive storytelling. Visiting choirs are judged on tight rhythm, vocal craft, and soulful interpretations of holiday classics, before the host ensemble closes out the evening with a high-energy showcase performance. “Sometimes the most beautiful letters aren’t written, they’re sung, and seeing school, college, and parish choirs share the same stage turns a competition into a true campus-wide celebration,” say the organisers from the Student Welfare Office and Christ Music Society.

What: Magnificat 2026 – Letters from Christmas

Where: Main Auditorium, A-Block, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Mariam Nagar, Ghaziabad

When: December 12, 2026, 11am and 4pm

Entry: Register via Instagram (DM to @christuniversitydelhincr)

Upcoming Christmas concerts Wintertide: An Evening of Choral Music Usher in the holiday season with city’s oldest and fave 70-member choral ensemble: The Capital City Minstrels! Presenting a 14-song repertoire, designed to capture the warmth and wonder of Christmas, their performance this year will balance sacred classical compositions with cheerful, crowd-pleasing holiday numbers.

“Our Christmas concerts are almost always houseful because audiences don’t just come to listen, they come to soak in the shared warmth of live harmonies and start the holiday season on a hopeful, communal note,” informs Reem Khokhar, from CCM, adding, “The setlist this year features atmospheric pieces like Gustav Holst’s In the Bleak Midwinter, the nativity-themed O Magnum Mysterium, and the Italian classic Nella Fantasia, alongside upbeat favourites such as It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and a playful arrangement of Jingle Bells.” Hearing to these, the audiences will be invited to sing along to traditional carols like Silent Night, Joy to the World, and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 4, 7.30pm

Entry: Tickets available on BookMyShow

Carols Ft. beat boxing & boy band

If traditional choir recitals feel a little too familiar, this fresh take on Christmas music is all set to swap classic hymn-book arrangements for an all-boy vocal band backed by live beat-boxing. Drawing from an eight-member ensemble performing in rotating quartets, the members of The Neemrana Music Foundation will layer lead melodies over rich vocal harmonies using rhythmic humming, vocal percussion, and a beat boxer to create an energetic and modern soundscape. “Christmas carols are lovely, but we often hear the exact same versions over and over again— bringing together an all-boy vocal group with a beatboxer lets us give holiday classics a fresh, rhythmic twist that feels exciting for today’s audience,” says Aude Priya Wacziarg, director and soprano, adding that the setlist aims to reimagine well-known yuletide favourites with contemporary grooves, offering a lively, youth-driven twist on festive music.

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Saket

When: December 25

Timing: 7pm & 9pm