After furious debates over Nvidia's role in the US exports of AI chips and President Donald Trump's personal effort to have him reinstated, Nvidia announced that it had decided to reinstate Huang as CEO after a series of discussions, underlining his indispensable role in the tech industry.

The leather jacket-wearing Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993, which became one of the world's most valuable companies by supplying the advanced processors that power AI models, data centres and high-performance computing systems. The company was plunged into one of its biggest crises in history after he admitted to having affairs with a woman believed to be working for Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, less than two weeks after its co-founder resigned over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. (AFP)

US chipmaker Nvidia on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as the company's president and CEO in a stunning reversal of its earlier position not to take him back after the 63-year-old stepped down in the wake of multiple extramarital affairs, one of which triggered national security concerns after the woman was suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Jensen Huang's meteoric rise Huang was born in Taiwan in 1963 and was sent to a boarding school in Kentucky, US, when he was nine years old. After his parents settled in Oregon, Huang graduated from university at just 20 and joined AMD to design chips. He later joined LSI Logic Corp., where he held engineering, marketing and management roles between 1985 and 1993, before he co-founded Nvidia.

Nvidia was a relatively unknown chipmaker when Huang and two other engineers created the company to improve computer graphics for video games and multimedia applications. Over the next 30 years, Nvidia evolved into a global technological powerhouse, thanks to a growing demand for GPUs and AI models.

Also Read | Jensen Huang’s journey: From Taiwan to washing dishes at Denny's to founding AI chip giant Nvidia

After Nvidia's first GPU came out in 1999, Huang personally led the company from competitive PC graphics into creating the infrastructure that powered the AI boom across the world. In recent years, he made AI a central focus of the company’s strategy, investing in chips, software and computing infrastructure designed specifically for machine learning.

Nvidia's market valuation surged to $3.03 trillion in November 2026, making it one of the world's most valuable companies. It also made Huang one of the world's richest people with a net worth of around $160 billion, according to Forbes.

Huang's relationship with Trump Huang also became a close informal adviser on AI to Donald Trump, travelling with the US president on Air Force One to Beijing earlier this year. He is believed to have heavily influenced US policy on AI chip exports, lobbying the government to not impose restrictions on exports to China.

The Nvidia CEO also rejected calls to deliberately slow down AI development even as some leaders, including Anthropic's Dario Amodei, warned that the technology could threaten human existence within a decade.

Trump said he had been personally involved in discussions to reinstate Huang as the chief executive. According to the New York Times, Trump saw Huang as a modern-day Henry Ford leading a technological revolution and was worried his removal would trigger an economic shock.

Apart from Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, and Replit CEO Amjad Masad also backed Huang's reinstatement. OpenAI's Sam Altman called Huang a "personal hero of mine" but did not comment on his alleged affair with Alice Huang. Several Nvidia investors also backed his reinstatement, citing his vision to lead the company.

What Nvidia said on Huang's return? Nvidia said the Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as CEO after a series of discussions and meetings, where the board expressed satisfaction with Huang’s candour and ability to lead Nvidia.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the company," said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.

Nvidia had taken care to project a drama-free image of Huang. However, a former high-ranking Nvidia employee described his personality as “very paradoxical”, saying he was protective of his employees but also capable of "ripping people to shreds" over mistakes or poor decisions.

(With inputs from AFP)