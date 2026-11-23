Huang's return has also brought renewed attention to Trump's financial dealings in Nvidia shares, with a CNBC investigation revealing repeated transactions involving the chipmaker's stock.

Trump had earlier said he would welcome Huang's return, suggesting the Nvidia co-founder had “learned a big lesson”. After the board announced its unanimous decision, the President called it the “correct and proper decision”. Nvidia said it had received input from senior US officials and was confident Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk.

US President Donald Trump supported Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO after the billionaire executive stepped down amid controversy over his alleged personal relationships. The company's board eventually reinstated Huang on November 23, following Trump's public backing and discussions with senior US government officials.

How much did Trump's accounts trade in Nvidia shares after he returned to the White House?

How much did Trump's accounts trade in Nvidia shares after he returned to the White House?

According to a CNBC analysis of Trump's annual and periodic financial disclosures, his investment accounts bought or sold Nvidia shares at least 103 times after he returned to the White House in January 2025.

The transactions had a combined disclosed value ranging from $27 million to $97.5 million. The filings, which were most recently updated through August 2026, show that Nvidia had become one of Trump's three largest individual stock holdings by the end of 2025.

At that time, the value of his Nvidia investment was reported in a range of $12.5 million to $58 million, compared with between $615,000 and $1.3 million a year earlier, CNBC reported. The disclosures do not specify the exact number of shares held.

Also Read: Inside Jensen Huang's luxury property portfolio: $38mn San Francisco mansion, Maui estate and more

Jensen Huang's exit brought trades back into focus The transactions attracted fresh scrutiny after Huang resigned on November 12. His departure followed reports of alleged affairs with company employees and an alleged relationship with a woman suspected by US authorities of spying for China. These remain allegations, and Nvidia's investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation is continuing.

CNBC's reporting also highlighted the timing of certain transactions, including a sale of Nvidia shares valued between $500,001 and $1 million on May 18. This was five days after Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly briefed Trump about Huang's relationship with the woman. Trump, however, denied receiving such a briefing, according to the report.

White House says independent advisers manage investments The White House told CNBC that independent advisers manage Trump's investment accounts without his direction. A Trump Organization spokesperson also said the arrangement was intended to “avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest”.

Importantly, CNBC noted that the disclosures provide no evidence Trump personally directed the transactions or that his advisers had access to classified information.

The reported $27 million to $97.5 million represents the combined value of purchases and sales, not profits or the president's current Nvidia holdings. The filings provide broad value ranges rather than exact transaction amounts.