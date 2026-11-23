Huang had resigned as Nvidia's boss earlier this month following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy. However, in a statement earlier, Nvidia's board said he had been reinstated as CEO, president and a member of the board. The board said its members had voted unanimously in favour of this decision after several discussions and meetings with Huang.

The US President called the decision taken by Nvidia's board of directors to bring back Huang as “correct and proper.” (Reuters)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US “needs” Huang's leadership at Nvidia, adding that the American government does not believe he poses “any risk to national security.” The US President called the decision to bring back Huang as “correct and proper,” while congratulating Nvidia's co-founder for his reinstatement, as well as the company's board and the people of the US.

“The country needs Jensen’s leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the success and prosperity of not only the company, but the American economy,” Trump said. He further added, “The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to Nvidia poses any risk to national security.” Trump cited the confirmation provided by the attorney general, saying the US government possesses no evidence of Huang engaging in any “unlawful conduct.”

However, the US President urged Nvidia to continue its internal investigation on the company's with US export controls. Trump said this would ensure that Nvidia is fulfilling its legal obligations and “patriotic duty to protect US national security.” Trump had, earlier on Monday, urged Nvidia to rehire Huang, saying it would be “the best thing for the company.”

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Trump has on previous occasions publicly expressed support for Huang, saying on November 16 that he would not mind seeing the latter reinstated. He also said the Nvidia chief had “learned a big lesson”, according to CBS News.

Huang, meanwhile, said he was “honoured” to lead Nvidia again, adding he would take on the responsibility “with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

He thanked Nvidia's board, its chair Harvey Jones, interim CEO and the company's chief financial officer Collete Kress and the executive staff. He further thanked Nvidia's employees, shareholders and partners, as well as industry leaders for “their extraordinary support.”

Nvidia says decision taken after meetings with Huang, inputs from senior US govt officials In a statement announcing Huang's reinstatement, Nvidia said its board members had held a series of discussions and meetings with him before voting on the matter. The board was “satisfied with respect to” Huang's “candour and ability to lead” Nvidia before its members voted unanimously in favour of his reinstatement as CEO, the statement said.

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“The board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Harvey C Jones, chair of the board, said. The board added the process of reaching this decision had included inputs from senior officials from the US government.

“…Based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” the statement said. The board's chair, Jones, too expressed confidence in Jensen, adding that he “looks forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the company.” “We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as Nvidia's chief financial officer,” Jones stated.