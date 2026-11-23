In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang . It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.”

Trump says rehiring Jensen Huang would be best for Nvidia and US. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Nvidia's board of directors to rehire former chief executive Jensen Huang, saying his return would be in the best interests of both the chipmaker and the United States.

The latest remarks signal Trump's continued support for Huang, who resigned as Nvidia's president and CEO on November 12 amid a controversy involving reported personal relationships and questions over potential national security concerns.

Trump had previously expressed support for the former CEO, saying on November 16 that he would not mind seeing Huang reinstated. He also said the Nvidia chief had “learned a big lesson”, according to CBS News.

Nvidia board has ruled out Huang's return Trump's latest appeal comes despite indications that Nvidia's board is not considering bringing Huang back.

According to a Reuters report, the board was not weighing his return as CEO, even as a campaign backed by technology executives, investors and employees gathered support for his reinstatement.

Nvidia announced Huang's resignation in a November 12 statement, saying it was effective immediately. The company's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, was appointed interim CEO while the board began searching for a permanent successor.

Harvey C. Jones was appointed the company's first-ever chairman of the board.

The controversy surrounding Huang has also exposed differences within Trump's administration. While the president has backed the possibility of his return, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for a major leadership shake-up at Nvidia.

Allegations involving China add to Nvidia scrutiny Huang's departure followed reports of relationships involving a woman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence and an Nvidia employee. The allegations have raised questions about corporate governance and potential national security implications.

Huang has not been publicly established to have engaged in espionage or passed sensitive information to China. The allegations involving the woman remain subject to investigation.

The controversy has also drawn attention to Nvidia's role in the US-China competition over artificial intelligence technology. The company is a major supplier of advanced chips used in AI development, cloud computing and data centres.

Meanwhile, the US government is seeking answers from Nvidia over its chip sales to China. Treasury Secretary Bessent said on November 22 that officials had contacted the company's interim management, board directors and lawyers to establish who was responsible for compliance.

Trump's renewed backing for Huang comes as Nvidia faces mounting scrutiny over its leadership and business dealings with China.