A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck just offshore of Los Angeles late Sunday. The earthquake shook communities across the South Bay and parts of the city only days after another tremor rattled Southern California. A shallow earthquake struck off Manhattan Beach late Sunday, with shaking reported across parts of Los Angeles. (Department of Beaches and Harbors Los Angeles ) more

The earthquake occurred at 9:17pm PST, about 3 miles west of Manhattan Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake originated at a depth of approximately 6 miles (9.7 kilometres) beneath the Earth’s surface.

The website’s Felt Report stated that more than 1,700 people reported feeling tremors. People in places such as Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, El Segundo and the Palos Verdes Peninsula reported feeling the tremor.

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Residents feel the jolts According to the USGS, the earthquake's intensity was classified as weak, and no damage was anticipated. It received a 3 rating on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, indicating it was weak yet clearly felt by individuals inside buildings.

People experienced the tremor from Thousand Oaks in the northwest all the way to Long Beach in the southeast.

People living in Venice experienced one brief yet notable jolt when the earthquake struck. In Sawtelle, located a few miles farther from the quake’s epicenter, the shaking remained strong enough to rattle the light fixtures.

A user on X shared a video of LA Metro Station on Wilshere/Vermont where the lights flickers for a few seconds.

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