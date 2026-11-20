The tremor occurred at approximately 3:25 a.m. local time, with its epicenter located about one mile north-northwest of Commerce and nearly five miles east-southeast of downtown Los Angeles . The USGS reported that the earthquake originated at a depth of 10.6 miles.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled the Los Angeles region early Friday morning, prompting residents across the area to report a sudden, powerful shake that lasted only a few moments, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Residents report about Los Angeles earthquake Residents took to social media to share their experiences, with one person describing the shaking as intense, writing, “That earthquake was strong! Haven’t felt one like that in a while.” Several others also reported experiencing a sudden, sharp jolt that quickly subsided.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department has requested “all units to conduct Damage assessments on their assigned areas” due to the earthquake.

LA Mayor confirmed the earthquake on X, writing: “While unsettling, there are no immediate reports of damage or operational impacts, including at LAX. The LAFD and City teams will continue to monitor and update as needed.”

Southern California is situated in a seismically active region, with several earthquake-prone fault systems running through the Los Angeles area. The region's history includes the devastating magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake in 1994, which struck the San Fernando Valley, claimed more than 50 lives and caused extensive damage to buildings, roads and freeways throughout the region.

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