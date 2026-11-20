Los Angeles is on alert for flash flooding Thursday morning as a sprawling Pacific storm fueled by El Niño churns across Southern California. In the Pacific Palisades, residents near fire-scarred hills are also on alert for mudslides that threaten to trigger evacuations. (Reuters/ Representational)

The US National Weather Service has warned of torrential rain through noon local time, falling at rates of as much as 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) in 30 minutes. Flood warnings cover Malibu, Beverly Hills, downtown Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley, extending to Altadena and the Eaton burn scar.

The flooding prompted a rescue Thursday morning. Los Angeles firefighters used a helicopter to rescue a woman trapped in the Sepulveda Basin.

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Threat of mudslides as storm system develops Flooding isn’t the only threat. In the Pacific Palisades, residents near fire-scarred hills are also on alert for mudslides that threaten to trigger evacuations. The National Weather Service said in an X post that damaging winds and a “possible weak tornado” may result from developing thunderstorms in the Los Angeles area.

Before reaching Southern California, Thursday’s storm system caused disruptive flooding and power outages throughout the Bay Area. San Francisco set a new one-day rainfall record as more than 2.6 inches fell across the city Wednesday.

Further north, rock slides closed portions of California’s iconic Highway 1 in Mendocino County. As of Thursday morning, additional stretches remained closed for emergency repairs. A roughly 46-mile stretch of US 1 through Big Sur was also closed, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Repeated rounds of heavy rain have battered the West Coast this month as a strengthening El Niño funnels moisture inland. Oceanfront homes and roads have taken damage from unusually rough seas and coastal flooding. But at higher elevations, the moisture has arrived as beneficial snow that may recharge the region’s mountain snowpack.

Another round of storms is likely to arrive in California early next week, said US Weather Prediction Center meteorologist Bryan Jackson. “In particular for El Niño years, we would expect this to be going on.”