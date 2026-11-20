Further details emerged during the flight back to the United States. CBS News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs shared information from the television press pool suggesting that an Air Force One aide had instructed journalists to place the phones they had used in China inside Faraday bags.

According to a report from the White House press pool, journalists were informed that "our phones are being taken away for now for security reasons.” However, the administration did not immediately offer a detailed public explanation for the decision.

Journalists accompanying President Donald Trump on his trip to China were asked to surrender their mobile phones before departing the country on Thursday, with officials citing security concerns. The unusual precaution sparked widespread discussion online, as questions emerged about the potential risks that prompted the move.

How long were the phones kept from reporters after the China trip?

How long were the phones kept from reporters after the China trip?

What do Faraday bags do, and why were reporters' phones placed in them?

What do Faraday bags do, and why were reporters' phones placed in them?

Why were reporters on Trump's plane asked to surrender phones used in China?

Why were reporters on Trump's plane asked to surrender phones used in China?

These specially designed, metal-lined pouches block wireless signals and are commonly used as a precaution against potential electronic surveillance, spyware and unauthorized data collection.

According to Jacobs, the aide said the devices would remain secured until the aircraft landed in the United States. White House staff members were also required to hand over their temporary phones, which would subsequently be wiped or discarded, Advocate reported.

Many journalists and photographers, as per The Hill, had already taken precautions by placing their regular work phones, personal devices, laptops and smartwatches in protective bags. Those who had brought separate burner phones were able to use them during the visit. “Those who hadn’t opted for burners were left with no cellphone,” the outlet reported, citing an official.

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