His departure comes with the White House under fire for its response to powerful new AI tools capable of carrying out cyberattacks and a string of recent outages across banks, airlines, federal agencies and tech companies driven by patches to fix vulnerabilities identified by AI. Democrats set to take control of Congress in January have said the administration has been slow to provide clear explanations for the outages and too deferential to tech companies at times.

Cairncross will be succeeded by Kirsten Davies, chief information officer at the Defense Department, administration officials said Thursday.

WASHINGTON—National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is leaving his role coordinating cybersecurity policy, a departure that comes as the Trump administration responds to a wave of cyber threats posed by what is believed to be new artificial-intelligence models.

Cairncross was one of the faces of the administration’s AI strategy, helping lead the response this past spring to Anthropic’s Mythos model , after it demonstrated the ability to carry out cyberattacks. He also implemented a June executive order intended to give the government more visibility into models before they are released. Cairncross worked closely with Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and Marco Rubio, the national security adviser and secretary of state. Efforts to reach Cairncross were unsuccessful.

A longtime official at the Republican National Committee, Cairncross worked in the White House during the first Trump administration, then worked for the RNC again during the 2024 election cycle before taking on the role of national cyber director. Senators questioned his lack of cyber experience during his confirmation process but nevertheless confirmed him.

President Trump supported firing Cairncross because he lacked the credentials to perform the job effectively, while Davies has the requisite skills, a person familiar with the change said. Replacing Cairncross was one of Stephen Miller’s first tasks as the new White House chief of staff, the person said.

Davies was confirmed by the Senate for her role at the Pentagon and previously was a top cyber executive for companies including Unilever.

“It has been my pleasure to work closely with Kirsten on national security matters, and I look forward to now working with her to navigate an increasingly dynamic and fast-moving cyber landscape,” Clayton said in a statement.

Axios earlier reported on Cairncross’s departure and the appointment of Davies.

Palantir cybersecurity officer Michael LoSapio, Trump’s pick to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which works closely with the national cyber director to defend against cyber threats, was grilled by senators Thursday about proposed budget and staff cuts, one of several nominees facing roadblocks to confirmation.

Cairncross clashed at times with others in the Trump administration and tech industry officials over how to increase oversight of leading AI models from companies including Anthropic and OpenAI without creating burdensome regulations.

The administration has also come under pressure in recent weeks due to the scandal engulfing former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who had a close relationship with Trump and was a top adviser on AI policy while having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy who is accused of smuggling Nvidia chips to China.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com