US President Donald Trump told Reuters that an aide raised the cases of two Americans detained in China with Chinese officials during his visit, as his administration considers further steps to pressure Beijing to release them. Trump confirms an aide raised the cases of two Americans detained in China as Washington weighs possible action against Beijing. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

The two men, Youlin Chen and Min Zin, have been designated as wrongfully detained by the US government. Trump spoke to Reuters by phone on Thursday while returning to Washington from his summit in Shenzhen with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump confirmed that an aide had discussed their cases with the Chinese side. He described the two men as among "a few" Americans being held in China.

"We’ve gotten a lot of them out, a lot of countries," Trump told Reuters, referring to Americans released from detention abroad since he began his second term in January 2025.

"You know I’ve got hundreds of them out from Belarus and various other places."

US officials said 115 American citizens had been released from detention abroad since Trump returned to office.

US considers possible action against China The Trump administration is also weighing possible measures to pressure Beijing. ABC News reported that US officials were considering raising the State Department's travel advisory level for China.

Another option is designating China as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention, which could allow Washington to impose financial sanctions and visa restrictions.

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However, officials told ABC News that the administration was not yet ready to take that step and would likely wait until Trump returned from his Asia visit to allow diplomatic discussions to continue.

A State Department spokesperson told ABC News: "We do not preview potential designations or changes to travel advisories. We will continue to evaluate the risks facing Americans in China and take appropriate steps to protect U.S. citizens."

Who are the two Americans detained in China? Chen is a Chinese-born seismologist who has been held in China since November 2024. His research focuses on detecting North Korean nuclear tests. Chinese authorities charged him with espionage in May 2025. His wife, Youfang Rong, has raised concerns about the charges.

"I know President Trump has already asked President Xi twice about resolving Youlin's case and I'm hopeful that the Chinese government will do this before President Trump hosts President Xi in Florida in December," Rong told Reuters.

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Min Zin, a researcher on Myanmar and a doctoral candidate at the University of California, Berkeley, was arrested on June 3 after travelling to China's Yunnan province for an academic conference. He had been invited by the Chinese side, according to the US State Department. He has not been formally charged.

ABC News reported that Zin's wife, Sylvia Zin, learned that he was hospitalised in October for severe dehydration.

"My worry for my husband's health and wellbeing increases with each passing day," she told ABC News. "My daughter and I remain hopeful in the President's ability to bring him home to us in time for the holidays."

China has rejected the US wrongful detention designation and maintains that its judicial authorities handle such cases according to Chinese law. Trump had previously raised Chen's case with Xi in May and discussed both men during the Chinese leader's visit to Washington in September.