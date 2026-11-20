Senate Republicans have blocked another effort to limit President Donald Trump’s military actions in Iran, voting against a resolution that would have directed him to end the conflict. The vote came after the midterm elections, in which opposition to the war became an issue for Republicans. Senate Republicans block a resolution to end the Iran conflict as Democrats prepare to challenge Trump’s military spending through funding measures. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

The measure failed by a vote of 48-51 on Thursday, November 19. Three Republican senators, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, joined almost all Democrats in supporting it. Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to vote against the resolution.

Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who supported a similar measure in September, voted against this one. He described the latest resolution as a political exercise and argued that he did not need to support it to make his position on the war clear.

Speaking to The Washington Sun, Tillis indicated that he would rather challenge the conflict through decisions on military funding.

“I’ve made my position clear,” he told the publication. “I don’t need to vote on a piece of paperwork here to amplify that, I’ll do it through the actions on funding the war effort.”

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Republicans face pressure over Iran war spending The vote was the 15th time Senate lawmakers had considered a motion of this kind in 2026. Democrats have repeatedly brought forward similar measures to push for debate on the administration’s military actions and the money being spent on the conflict.

The House had approved a matching resolution in September by a vote of 220-204, with seven Republicans joining Democrats. However, the Senate had also rejected an earlier version in September.

According to The Hill, the latest Senate vote was the first time either chamber had considered a war powers resolution since the November midterms. Democrats had hoped the election results would encourage more Republicans to support limits on Trump's actions in Iran.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri acknowledged that voters had sent Republicans a message about ending the war.

However, he opposed the latest resolution, arguing that the current military operation did not meet the legal definition of hostilities under the War Powers Act. He also indicated that he could support a move to stop funding offensive operations.

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Democrats prepare to challenge funding for Iran operations Democrats are now looking at the next government funding deadline on December 11 as another chance to challenge the war.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is leading an effort to attach an amendment to a funding package that would stop spending on offensive military operations in Iran.

Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and other lawmakers have also threatened to oppose funding measures that do not restrict the administration's ability to continue the conflict.

The Hill also reported that the Pentagon's latest estimate puts the cost of the war at $48.3 billion as of November 13.

Arthur Miller, a deputy comptroller at the Pentagon, provided the figure during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. It includes the cost of weapons, equipment replacement and military operations, but does not cover all damage to US military facilities in the Middle East.

Senator Peter Welch of Vermont warned that restricting the money may not be enough on its own. He pointed to the president's ability to move funds within the Pentagon and said legal action could eventually be needed.