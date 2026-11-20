Marco Rubio hails US-Greenland deal as Denmark’s parliament approves it: ‘It will make us all safer’
Denmark’s parliament approves a security deal with the US and Greenland, allowing expanded US military activity while aiming to ease tensions with Trump.
Denmark's parliament has approved a security agreement with the United States and Greenland, clearing the way for stronger US military activity in the Arctic. The deal is also aimed at easing months of tension after President Donald Trump repeatedly called for Greenland to become part of the United States.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the Danish parliament's approval of the agreement.
In a post on X, he wrote, “Today’s ratification by the Danish Parliament of the agreement on Greenland will make us all safer, stronger, and more secure.”
He added, "This agreement modernizes the United States-Denmark-Greenland defense partnership and bolsters the national security of the United States and our allies in NATO. Looking forward to more cooperation in the future."
The Associated Press (AP) reported that the agreement was approved by Denmark’s parliament on Thursday, November 19, in a 109-0 vote. Greenland’s parliament had already approved it earlier this month, also without opposition.
The deal will take effect after both parliaments complete the process and the United States receives formal notification through a diplomatic note.
The agreement was signed by Trump and the leaders of Denmark and Greenland in September in New York, following months of negotiations. It focuses on strengthening security in the Arctic and North Atlantic while keeping Greenland under Danish control.
What does the US Greenland security deal include?
Under the agreement, the United States can expand its military presence in Greenland and update its activities at the remote Pituffik Space Base in the northwest of the island.
The deal also allows the US to set up defence areas at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and Mestersvig in the east. It leaves room for additional defence areas and expanded military operations at other locations.
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The agreement builds on a defence deal between the US and Denmark that dates back to 1951. It also supports a stronger NATO role in the Arctic and allows US forces to access Greenland for the defence of the alliance. This could include activities linked to Trump's proposed Golden Dome missile defence system.
The three sides have also agreed that only NATO members can set up manned or unmanned military installations in Greenland. The agreement comes amid repeated US warnings about the growing military and strategic influence of Russia and China in the Arctic region.
Denmark and Greenland leaders react to parliament vote
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen welcomed the vote, calling it an important moment after a difficult process. In a Facebook post, she said the agreement respects Denmark's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Greenlanders' right to decide their own future.
Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen also welcomed the decision. He expressed hope that the agreement would bring greater calm and a stronger sense of security after a period when many people in Greenland had concerns about the island's future.
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US Ambassador to Denmark Kenneth Howery also welcomed the Danish parliament's approval, saying it would help the agreement move towards taking effect.
The deal is intended to increase US military activity in Greenland without changing who controls the island. The Associated Press also reported that its terms would remain in place even if Greenland decides to become independent in the future.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More