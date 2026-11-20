US President Donald Trump bought up to $265,000 worth of Nvidia shares and sold up to $15,000 worth of the stock in September, according to his latest financial disclosure released on Thursday, November 19. The transactions took place weeks before reports emerged about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's alleged links to a woman accused of spying for China, as per Reuters. US President Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure shows he bought Nvidia and SpaceX stock in September. (AFP)

What the disclosure shows As per Reuters, the Nvidia trades were among hundreds the president made in September. The disclosure was signed by Trump on November 1 and made public by the US Office of Government Ethics on Thursday.

Trump also bought as much as $315,000 in SpaceX stock in September. SpaceX is a US military contractor run by Trump’s former adviser Elon Musk. The company has billions of dollars’ worth of contracts with the US government, and its fortunes are often tied to approvals from federal agencies. Trump has also traded SpaceX stock during his second term, including in June and July 2026.

Reuters earlier reported that in August, Trump bought as much as $1.6 million worth of Nvidia shares and sold as much as $1 million worth.

Also read: Indian-American executive Jay Puri oversaw Nvidia chip sales to Alice Huang: Report

White House says portfolio is managed separately According to Reuters, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement that third-party financial institutions manage the president’s portfolio on their own. He said they replicate “recognized indexes, such as the Schwab 1000.”

“Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold,” Ingle said.

Also read: Nvidia faces SEC probe after Jensen Huang’s resignation: Report

Questions over Huang and Nvidia As per Reuters, US lawmakers have been asking questions about what Trump knew about Huang’s personal life. Huang is among the president’s closest allies in Silicon Valley. Nvidia is under more scrutiny after news reports said Huang had a alleged romantic relationship with a woman accused of spying for Beijing.

The New York Times reported that Trump was briefed in 2025 on Huang’s relationship with the woman. It also reported that he was told about intelligence that she was giving information to the Chinese government, and that he chose not to act on it. When asked about the report, Trump said he “was amazed” by the allegations against Huang, as per Reuters.

Trump administration officials are now weighing policies that could shape Nvidia’s future, including rules on exports of its advanced chips. Nvidia is the world’s leading maker of advanced AI chips. The US has long tried to limit China’s access to them over fears China could use them to build weapons or better AI tools. Huang and other Nvidia executives have argued for wider access to China, and Chinese companies and researchers have repeatedly found ways around the US curbs.

As per Reuters, the Trump administration said on Monday it would further limit China’s access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia. It plans to do this by restricting chip shipments to Southeast Asian countries, which Chinese companies have used to get computing power to train AI models.