Kress highlighted Nvidia’s latest financial performance and praised employees for their contributions to what she described as a “great quarter."

Addressing employees, she reiterated, “We’ve got this,” echoing a phrase she had used during the company’s earnings call a day earlier, according to an anonymous meeting participant cited in a Bloomberg report.

Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress sought to reassure employees about the company’s future and reaffirmed her confidence in its direction during a town hall on Wednesday, following the ouster of longtime leader Jensen Huang , Bloomberg reported.

A day earlier, the company had reported sales and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations and raised its revenue outlook for the next fiscal year.

Nvidia co-founder Chris Malachowsky also addressed employees, emphasizing the company’s core principles and urging them to maintain intellectual honesty and communicate openly.

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Nvidia employees face leadership transition The chipmaker’s approximately 47,300 employees are now preparing for a future without the only CEO the company has ever had.

During his tenure, Huang helped transform Nvidia into a leading technology company at the heart of the artificial intelligence boom. Addressing staff on Wednesday, Kress described them as brilliant minds and stressed that the company’s mission would continue unchanged.

Despite the leadership change, several current and former employees, along with Silicon Valley figures close to Huang, continue to express support for the former CEO and advocate for his return. However, Nvidia’s board has ruled out that possibility.

Nvidia board ruled out Huang’s return despite growing support Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones said Tuesday that the company’s board has no intention of bringing Jensen Huang back as CEO, even though the former chief executive has indicated he would be open to returning if requested.

Jones made the remarks after Huang said earlier Tuesday that he would be willing to resume leadership of the chipmaker if the board asked him to do so. The statement marked his first public comments since stepping down last week.

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Huang’s potential return has also drawn support from prominent figures in the technology industry, including Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX and Tesla. President Donald Trump has likewise backed the possibility of Huang returning to the top post, having remained in regular contact with the ousted Nvidia chief.

Huang stepped down from the company's CEO position last week following reports about extramarital relationships, including an alleged affair with a woman suspected of having connections to Chinese intelligence.

(With Bloomberg inputs)