Trump calls China visit a ‘highly consequential trip’ as he heads back to DC after Xi-Putin trilateral meet
Trump calls his China trip great after meeting Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, and announces a White House press conference for Friday.
Donald Trump is now heading back to Washington after his China visit, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The trip also included discussions on trade and regional ties, along with meetings during his visit to the Philippines.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:
"Heading back to Washington, D.C., from China. It was a Great and Highly Consequential Trip. I will be giving a News Conference tomorrow at 12 P.M., the White House. Also, will be discussing the Trade Deals with Thailand, the Philippines, and others. President DONALD J. TRUMP"
Deep Dive
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More