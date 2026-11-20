Trump to meet North Korea's Kim Jong-Un ‘at some point' after historic 3-way talks with Putin and Xi
Trump left Asia without meeting North Korea's Kim Jong-un, despite earlier hints of talks, but said a meeting could still happen in the future.
Prior to departing on his three-day Asia trip on Tuesday, Donald Trump had suggested that a meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-Un on the sidelines of the APEC summit was likely. But the 81-year-old left China Thursday without meeting Kim.
Trump's three-day trip ended in Shenzhen, after a historic three-way meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President, Xi Jinping. The joint declaration after the meeting omitted mention of North Korea. Chinese news agency Xinhua claimed that the three leaders did discuss the Korean Peninsula, along with Ukraine, the Middle East and nuclear threats.
But the Trump-Kim meeting not taking place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) does not mean Trump is ruling it out. On Thursday, Trump told NBC News that there were "too many meetings" and a meet with Kim "wouldn't have worked out." He said that it will happen at "some point."
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"The relationship is there, but we didn't meet," Trump told NBC. "There were too many meetings...It wouldn't have worked out…We'll have that meeting at some point."
Also read: Trump calls China visit a ‘highly consequential trip’ as he heads back to DC after Xi-Putin trilateral meet
On Monday, a day before the departure, Trump had said that he may meet Kim. “We may meet with Kim Jong-un also, so that'll be good,” he had said.
Trump and Kim Jong-un last met in June 2019 at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea.
Trump hails 'highly consequential' meeting with Xi and Putin
Donald Trump hailed the 70-minute trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin as "highly consequential." Before the meeting started, the three nuclear powers had said that talks would cover the Ukraine war, the Iran war, and nuclear non-proliferation.
Also read: China bars Bloomberg reporter Annmarie Hordern from Trump-Xi-Putin meeting after Jensen Huang question
But the joint “peace declaration” agreement instead focused on reforming the United Nations, refining more fossil fuels and curbing the reach of the International Criminal Court. Even as critics argued that the meeting was nothing more than a photo op, Trump said they were "really making history.”
“The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used,” Trump said. The 81-year-old also announced a White House presser on Friday at 12pm ET.
Xi Jinping also called the meeting “useful and substantive” and described the talks as “serious collaborative work.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More