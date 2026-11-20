US President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday announced it had carried out the nation's first ever deep-sea mining lease sales off the coast of American Samoa, despite an adverse court ruling earlier this week. US auctions first ever deep-sea mining leases, despite court ruling

The lease sales cover approximately 31 million acres over two areas off the US Pacific archipelago, and came amid widespread opposition from locals and environmental groups.

Each area sold for $3 million to bidders who have not been identified, for a combined total of $6 million.

"This is the first time the United States has held an offshore critical minerals lease sale in the Pacific and a historic step for America's energy and mineral security," said Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in a statement.

"Today's sale opens a path to learn more about the resources off the coast of American Samoa and assess whether they could contribute to a more reliable domestic supply," he added.

The sale follows an April 2025 executive order in which Trump called leadership in deep-sea science and technology "a core national security and economic interest," and a request by US firm Impossible Metals to open leasing off the territory, which lies east of the independent nation of Samoa.

Mining companies want to scour the ocean's abyssal plains for polymetallic nodules laden with nickel, copper and cobalt vital for modern batteries and electric vehicle systems.

Critics fear irreversible damage, with plumes of waste smothering marine life and the thrum of heavy machinery disrupting migrations.

"This premature push to exploit the deep sea before we even fully understand how vital it is will have catastrophic consequences that reverberate for generations," said Oceana Defense Campaign Manager Julia Singer.

American Samoa banned deep-sea mining in its territorial waters in 2024, but the auction concerns the federally controlled Outer Continental Shelf beyond that limit.

In a public comment in September, Governor Pulaali'i Nikolao Pula said he "does not support commercial deep-sea mineral extraction at this time."

On Monday, a federal judge in Hawaii ruled for community and conservation groups, finding that the National Marine Fisheries Service violated the Endangered Species Act when it gave the green light to the sale.

"NMFS failed to even attempt to consider the potential effects on ESA-listed species," Judge Jill Otake wrote.

The lease areas are near the vast Rose Atoll marine sanctuary, home to numerous endangered or threatened species including whales, turtles, sharks and corals.

"In deciding to move forward with today's scheduled sale, the Trump administration has performed a renegade, unlawful act," said Earthjustice attorney Chris Eaton.

"We will use the full extent of the law to vigorously push for the leases to be voided."

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