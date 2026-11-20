While some leaders clearly relished their chosen soundtrack, other playlists seemed to strike a less harmonious response.

Each leader was greeted at Wednesday night’s banquet by a song carefully chosen by the host country. Chinese media reports said the array of tunes helped showcase the different cultural identities of the 21 economies gathered at the Asia Pacific Economic-Cooperation forum.

(Bloomberg) -- In imperial China , emperors retained a “Minister of Rites” to ensure every detail of royal ceremony was just so. The office is long gone, but its spirit seemed alive at this week’s gathering of world leaders in Shenzhen — right down to the music.

Why were leaders welcomed with different songs at the APEC banquet in Shenzhen?

Why were leaders welcomed with different songs at the APEC banquet in Shenzhen?

Perhaps no one enjoyed their walk-on more than US President Donald Trump, who paused mid-entrance to nod along to an orchestral rendition of “America the Beautiful” and offer a fist pump to the musicians. The century-old song was also performed at a banquet for former US President Richard Nixon in Beijing during his historic visit in 1972.

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The American president was also treated to a favorite, “YMCA,” accompanied by a dance troupe in pastel garb performing against a backdrop of photos of Trump.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was greeted by “Cielito Lindo,” one of the country’s best-known traditional songs and a standard at national celebrations and sporting events. Russian President Vladimir Putin was ushered in to Tchaikovsky’s “Russian Dance” from The Nutcracker. Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto got “Bengawan Solo,” a tune also popular among Chinese listeners.

Gatherings such as this week’s APEC summit are often packed with pageantry and symbolism closely scrutinized by diplomatic watchers. Beijing in particular places heavy weight on diplomatic protocol, with every detail usually a highly thought-through decision.

Which is why for some listeners, a handful of song choices on Wednesday came off as decidedly off-key.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi exited her black sedan to the 1961 hit “Ue o Muite Arukou,” better known as “Sukiyaki.” A heavy-metal fan who was a drummer in her university years, Takaichi herself performed the song in Indonesia as part of a musical diplomacy effort.

Both Chinese and Japanese social media users saw a deeper meaning in the melody. Some saw in one lyric — “I’ll keep my chin up so the tears won’t fall” — a jab at the Japanese leader aimed at portraying her as an isolated figure after her comments suggesting a Chinese attack on Taiwan could provoke a military response by Japan. The comments provoked a rupture with Beijing. China regards the self-governing island as its own territory.

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The writer of the song’s lyrics, Ei Rokusuke, was himself an opponent of the post-WWII security alliance between Japan and the US — a fact viewed by some social media users as another hidden swipe by Beijing at the Japanese leader and her country’s foreign policy choices.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for his part, was welcomed by “Anak,” the 1978 Tagalog hit by folk singer Freddie Aguilar. The song, whose title translates to “child,” tells the story of a drug-addicted son who is ultimately redeemed by love and forgiveness.

One interpretation of the choice of tune lies in the fact that Marcos Jr.’s father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., was the former Philippine president to depart from his country’s longstanding alignment with the US and normalize ties ties with China in 1975.

Under Marcos Jr., meanwhile, China’s relations with the Philippines have been strained by tensions over maritime claims in the South China Sea.

The Marcos administration said it took no issue with the musical selection. “‘Anak’ is a classic song. We should be proud that the song remains popular to this day,” a Marcos press officer told local media.