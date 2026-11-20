DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The US Army decided to delay Friday’s detonation of several tons of bomb-making chemicals in southeast Iowa after an outpouring of public concern that a cloud of lead dust could cause environmental contamination and health problems. US Army decided to delay Friday’s detonation of several tons of bomb-making chemicals in southeast Iowa. (REUTERS)

The plan is now to carry it out on Monday.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who was among those who called for the detonation to be delayed as the clock ticked down Thursday, spoke directly with Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle, her office said. Environmental groups filed a lawsuit earlier in the day, seeking emergency court action to halt the plan.

Planning for the detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant began after staff earlier this year found several dozen barrels containing lead azide that had degraded, “creating a highly unstable and dangerous situation,” according to an emergency permit approved last week by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Moving or relocating it posed an unacceptable risk of accidental detonation, a possibility that increases in cold weather.

“This will delay the detonation until the latest possible moment prior to a forecasted temperature drop, which would risk further destabilization of the material,” Telle said in a post on X announcing the push to Monday.

The Army had shared details during a public meeting in Middletown in October, but a public advisory Sunday was the first time other communities — some as far away as 100 miles (160 kilometers) — became aware of the potential impact. Nearly 400 people live in Middletown — about 160 miles (257 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines — but thousands more in surrounding areas could be affected by detonated material that could disperse in the air and land on the ground.

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“Public communication is essential to public trust,” Telle said.

Businesses and schools adjusted Friday schedules Vibrations from the two planned blasts were expected to be quick, but they could break old windows in the Middletown area. That led officials to recommend some residents in Middletown vacate the area.

Iowans in the region were told to stay inside; keep windows and doors closed; bring pets and livestock indoors; and clean cars, windowsills and outdoor surfaces afterward.

“The detonation will result in an air plume with some lead-containing particles which will disperse in the air and deposit on the ground,” an advisory states. “Lead is toxic to humans and animals.”

Many schools throughout the region had already announced closures Friday and would now have to decide how to proceed on Monday.

Lucy Giehl, her husband and two dogs live just about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) north of the ammunition plant. She first learned of the detonation on Sunday and was still trying to figure out where she'd go during the detonation.

But Giehl, 64, also wondered what happens when she gets home after. She voiced frustration about the lack of information about how to mitigate the risks. Her questions remained Thursday even after the delay.

“What are they going to do during those three days to help people be better prepared?” Giehl asked, asking whether she needs to wear gloves to wipe down surfaces or to keep her dogs from drinking water in their pond. “There’s just so many details that I feel like haven’t been addressed with the public.”

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Environmental groups are still pursuing legal action Environmental groups sued Thursday in an effort to stop the detonation, arguing that the EPA failed to require the Army to consider safer alternatives and that the Army failed to give adequate notice of its plans.

The detonation should be canceled outright, not merely delayed, said Wally Taylor, legal chair for the Sierra Club, one of the groups involved in the lawsuit.

“We don’t want the explosion to take place at all,” Taylor said Thursday after the announcement. “There are ways to do it without all the air quality problems and potential health problems.”

According to EPA and Army documents, alternatives such as neutralizing and decomposing the drums’ contents with other chemicals were considered. But officials said handling the drums would increase the probability of an accidental, fatal detonation.

The Army also says taking no action could lead to an accidental detonation that would result in “the sudden, uncontrolled release of vaporized lead, particulate matter, and toxic combustion gases.” Without planning based on weather patterns, that could cause “severe health impacts,” according to the Army's environmental assessment.

The Army said a panel of experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety prepared the detonation plan.

Experts urged residents to take precautions Patrick O’Shaughnessy, a professor at the University of Iowa’s Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, said it's still unknown how much contamination will end up in the atmosphere and on surfaces.

Lead is a neurological toxicant that can harm the brain, nervous system and other organs.

With high doses over a short period, people can be subject to lead poisoning and begin to feel sick, said Andrew Whelton, an environmental engineering professor at Purdue University who has helped communities recover from chemical disasters.

Long-term exposure to low doses can lead to neurological development problems, especially in young children, O’Shaughnessy added.

Iowa State’s Des Moines County Extension field office was busy fielding calls Thursday from concerned residents who have been “deathly afraid” for their health and their animals, said staff member Morgan Hoenig.

“We ran out of soil test kits yesterday,” she said.

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Hill reported from Las Vegas and Montoya Bryan from Albuquerque, New Mexico.