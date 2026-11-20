The investigation began shortly before 3:30 pm, when dispatchers received a 911 call from the residence. According to Chronister, the call had no one responding on the line, but dispatchers heard a man say, “Sorry, buddy,” followed by a loud bang and a child pleading for his life.

The children were aged 1, 3 and 5, and all were under six years old, Chronister said. Deputies responding to the home on Sparkman Road found the family dead, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

A father shot and killed his wife and three young children inside their Plant City home on Thursday afternoon before turning the gun on himself, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a news conference.

911 call prompted police response The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said its 911 centre received a call from inside the residence in the 1700 block of Sparkman Road at 3:29 pm on November 19. Dispatchers heard a commotion and what sounded like gunshots.

Deputies arrived at the home at 3:40 pm and found an adult man, an adult woman and three children dead from gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office press release.

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Chronister's account of the killings, including the children's ages and the sequence of events, is available in the sheriff's official video update from the scene.

Sheriff urges people to seek help Chronister expressed condolences to the victims' relatives, friends and the community following the deaths.

“There are no words that can capture the depth of this tragedy. A family has been lost, and our hearts are with their loved ones, friends, and everyone in our community who knew them,” he said in the official statement.

He also urged anyone struggling with emotional distress to seek support, saying help was available.

The sheriff's office said the case remained an active investigation and that further updates would be issued through its Public Affairs Office. It urged people in crisis to call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Hillsborough County residents can also contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211.