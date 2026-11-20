‘Sorry buddy’: Florida father kills wife, 3 children before taking his own life
Three children and two adults were found dead from gunshot wounds in a Plant City home after a 911 call Thursday.
A father shot and killed his wife and three young children inside their Plant City home on Thursday afternoon before turning the gun on himself, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a news conference.
The children were aged 1, 3 and 5, and all were under six years old, Chronister said. Deputies responding to the home on Sparkman Road found the family dead, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation began shortly before 3:30 pm, when dispatchers received a 911 call from the residence. According to Chronister, the call had no one responding on the line, but dispatchers heard a man say, “Sorry, buddy,” followed by a loud bang and a child pleading for his life.
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911 call prompted police response
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said its 911 centre received a call from inside the residence in the 1700 block of Sparkman Road at 3:29 pm on November 19. Dispatchers heard a commotion and what sounded like gunshots.
Deputies arrived at the home at 3:40 pm and found an adult man, an adult woman and three children dead from gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office press release.
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Chronister's account of the killings, including the children's ages and the sequence of events, is available in the sheriff's official video update from the scene.
Sheriff urges people to seek help
Chronister expressed condolences to the victims' relatives, friends and the community following the deaths.
“There are no words that can capture the depth of this tragedy. A family has been lost, and our hearts are with their loved ones, friends, and everyone in our community who knew them,” he said in the official statement.
He also urged anyone struggling with emotional distress to seek support, saying help was available.
The sheriff's office said the case remained an active investigation and that further updates would be issued through its Public Affairs Office. It urged people in crisis to call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Hillsborough County residents can also contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More