Australia makes ‘No Further Stay’ condition mandatory for all major visitor visa categories from November 28 as it tightens rules
Australia will extend mandatory condition 8503 to major visitor visa categories from November 28, 2026.
Australia will make its ‘No Further Stay’ condition mandatory for all major visitor visa categories from November 28, 2026, restricting travellers from applying for most other visas while they are in the country.
The change will cover Visitor (subclass 600), Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) (subclass 601) and eVisitor (subclass 651) visas. Under the new rules, applicants applying for these visas on or after November 28 will automatically be subject to condition 8503, which generally prevents them from applying for another substantive visa while in Australia.
The changes were introduced through the Australian government's Migration Amendment (Preventing Further Stay for Visitor Visas) Regulations 2026.
According to the official statement, this measure is intended to discourage people from using visitor visas to extend their stay in Australia or switch to other visa categories after arriving in the country.
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What the new No Further Stay rule means for visitors
Condition 8503 generally prevents a visa holder from making a valid application for another substantive visa, other than a protection visa, while remaining in Australia. This means visitors will face restrictions if they intend to switch to a work, student or other long-term visa category after arriving in the country.
The condition was previously mandatory for certain streams of the subclass 600 visa, including Sponsored Family, Approved Destination Status and Frequent Traveller. However, it could be imposed at the authorities' discretion on most applicants in the Tourist and Business Visitor streams.
The restriction could not previously be imposed on ETA and eVisitor visas. The November 28 changes will extend the mandatory condition to these categories as well, according to the government.
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The amendments will apply to visa applications submitted on or after November 28. They will not retrospectively affect people who already hold these visas or applications lodged before the commencement date.
Can visitors get a waiver of the condition?
The Australian government will retain the power to waive condition 8503 in certain circumstances. However, a waiver is not automatic, and applicants must meet the applicable requirements.
According to Fragomen, some prospective applicants for employer-sponsored or general skilled visas may still be able to apply from within Australia in limited circumstances if they obtain a waiver.
Travellers should consider the restrictions when planning their visits, particularly if they intend to pursue another Australian visa category after arrival.
The changes are part of Australia's efforts to ensure visitor visas are used for short-term visits rather than as a route to longer-term residence.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More