Australia will make its ‘No Further Stay’ condition mandatory for all major visitor visa categories from November 28, 2026, restricting travellers from applying for most other visas while they are in the country. Australia visitor visa rules change November 28. (Representational image) (Pexel)

The change will cover Visitor (subclass 600), Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) (subclass 601) and eVisitor (subclass 651) visas. Under the new rules, applicants applying for these visas on or after November 28 will automatically be subject to condition 8503, which generally prevents them from applying for another substantive visa while in Australia.

The changes were introduced through the Australian government's Migration Amendment (Preventing Further Stay for Visitor Visas) Regulations 2026.

According to the official statement, this measure is intended to discourage people from using visitor visas to extend their stay in Australia or switch to other visa categories after arriving in the country.

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What the new No Further Stay rule means for visitors Condition 8503 generally prevents a visa holder from making a valid application for another substantive visa, other than a protection visa, while remaining in Australia. This means visitors will face restrictions if they intend to switch to a work, student or other long-term visa category after arriving in the country.

The condition was previously mandatory for certain streams of the subclass 600 visa, including Sponsored Family, Approved Destination Status and Frequent Traveller. However, it could be imposed at the authorities' discretion on most applicants in the Tourist and Business Visitor streams.

The restriction could not previously be imposed on ETA and eVisitor visas. The November 28 changes will extend the mandatory condition to these categories as well, according to the government.

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The amendments will apply to visa applications submitted on or after November 28. They will not retrospectively affect people who already hold these visas or applications lodged before the commencement date.

Can visitors get a waiver of the condition? The Australian government will retain the power to waive condition 8503 in certain circumstances. However, a waiver is not automatic, and applicants must meet the applicable requirements.

According to Fragomen, some prospective applicants for employer-sponsored or general skilled visas may still be able to apply from within Australia in limited circumstances if they obtain a waiver.

Travellers should consider the restrictions when planning their visits, particularly if they intend to pursue another Australian visa category after arrival.

The changes are part of Australia's efforts to ensure visitor visas are used for short-term visits rather than as a route to longer-term residence.