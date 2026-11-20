Lockdown lifted at Quinnipiac University Mount Carmel Campus in Connecticut after five hours; no update on alleged gunman
Quinnipiac University notified that the lockdown at the Mount Carmel Campus had been lifted and authorities determined it was safe to resume normal activities.
The lockdown at the Quinnipiac University Mount Carmel Campus in Connecticut was lifted after five hours. The entire university had gone into lockdown on November 19 amid reports of an alleged gunman on campus.
After a while, the lockdown remained active only for the main campus, located at 275 Mount Carmel Avenue, Hamden. However, officials have now finished a sweep of all the campus buildings and deemed it safe to resume normal activities.
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“The lockdown has been lifted at the Mount Carmel Campus. Emergency response officials have completed a thorough sweep of all campus buildings and determined it is safe to resume normal activities,” the university said, adding, “Students who need assistance returning to campus may contact Public Safety at 203-582-6200. Counselling services will be available to all students, faculty and staff either in person or virtually starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. Thank you for your patience.”
No update on alleged gunman yet
The campus had gone into lockdown over reports of an alleged gunman present there. Reports also indicated that the gunman was carrying a rifle, though this has not been verified by authorities. The lockdown took place amid a basketball game at the York Hill campus.
Alleged photos of the gunman had also been shared on social media, but authorities did not verify the images.
Friday's classes cancelled: What happened at Quinnipiac
Quinnipiac had announced that all university classes for Friday stood cancelled. They also announced mesasures to help students. “The lockdown continues on Mount Carmel Campus. Continue to take shelter in a secure area. University classes will be canceled Friday, Nov. 20. Counselors will be available to students in person and via Zoom on the Mount Carmel and North Haven campuses starting at 9am,” they wrote.
While the lockdown had been lifted for the York Hill and North Haven campuses about an hour after the entire campus was put on alert, the Mount Carmel Campus saw police activity for much longer.
“The Mount Carmel Campus remains on lockdown as authorities continue to sweep each building. Please continue to shelter in a secure place until further notice,” Quinnipiac had said. “While the Mount Carmel remains on lockdown, families and friends of students who are waiting outside of campus can come to the Rocky Top Student Center on the York Hill Campus to wait for updates,” they also said.
There are no injuries reported at the time of writing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More