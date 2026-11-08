Two detained after anti-ICE protest outside Los Angeles hospital; Nithya Raman condemns federal operation

The detentions followed an anti-ICE demonstration outside the hospital, where officers had escorted a person in federal custody for medical treatment. Videos circulating online showed masked officers restraining one individual on a sidewalk while ordering bystanders to stay back. An officer was heard saying the person was being arrested for “assaulting a federal agent.”

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman and Mayor Karen Bass, condemned the operation, calling it alarming for patients and their families.

Federal immigration agents detained two people near Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights late Friday. The detention prompted protests, political backlash and renewed debate over immigration enforcement at healthcare facilities in Los Angeles .

Mayor-elect Raman joins protest, hospital distances itself On Saturday, hundreds of demonstrators marched from Mariachi Plaza to the Boyle Heights hospital. The rally included Mayor-elect Raman, California state Sen. María Elena Durazo, Los Angeles City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, immigrant-rights organizations and community leaders.

“What happened last night at this hospital was an affront to the wishes of the American people and the people of Los Angeles,” Raman told protesters. She later posted on X that she condemned what she described as “reckless actions” by the Trump administration.

Durazo criticized both ICE and hospital leadership. She said federal agents had “no justification” for their actions and urged White Memorial Hospital to strengthen protections for immigrant patients. Jurado called on hospital officials to disclose any agreements with ICE and end any voluntary medical services contract with the agency.

Adventist Health White Memorial confirmed that federal agents transported a detainee to its emergency department for treatment but said it neither requested nor authorized agents to block ambulance access. “White Memorial does not participate in immigration enforcement,” hospital spokesperson Nick Samaniego said. “Everyone who comes inside is our patient, and our focus will only be on that patient.”

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ICE defends operation as LAPD clarifies role The LAPD said officers responded to maintain public safety after receiving reports that about 30 protesters had entered the ambulance access area. Police emphasized that officers did not assist with immigration enforcement or detain anyone on behalf of federal authorities.

“At no point did LAPD officers participate in federal immigration enforcement activities,” the department said.

ICE rejected accusations that it had targeted a hospital. In a statement issued Saturday, the agency said it does not conduct enforcement operations at hospitals, schools or churches.

“ICE does not target hospitals, schools or churches,” the agency said. They called the criticism of its officers “another false narrative.” ICE added that assaults against its officers have sharply increased under the Trump administration and maintained that agents were carrying out lawful enforcement duties.