Katie Miller, wife of new WH Chief of Staff, faces backlash after admitting she skipped Virginia midterm voting: ‘I prefer my own safety’

Her explanation for not voting, however, quickly became a talking point on social media.

The controversy began after Republicans suffered significant losses in the midterm elections, losing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. During CBS News' election night coverage, Katie Miller suggested that family responsibilities had prevented some Republican-leaning mothers from getting to the polling stations.

Conservative commentator Katie Miller is facing renewed criticism over her remarks about Republican voters after acknowledging that she did not vote in Virginia's 2026 midterm elections. Her comments have attracted fresh attention following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint her husband, Stephen Miller, as the White House chief of staff.

Why did Katie Miller face backlash over her comments about mothers and voting?

Why did Katie Miller face backlash over her comments about mothers and voting?

Why did Katie Miller say she did not vote in Virginia’s 2026 midterm elections?

Why did Katie Miller say she did not vote in Virginia’s 2026 midterm elections?

Katie Miller explains why she did not vote, faces backlash During Tuesday's election coverage hosted by Norah O'Donnell, Miller was asked about her participation in Virginia's election. She acknowledged that she had not cast a ballot, explaining that concerns about the privacy of voter information influenced her decision.

"I did not vote in Virginia because in Virginia when you vote, you dox your own address, and so I prefer my own safety and security over giving that up," she said.

Under Virginia election rules, voter registration lists and records of people who are registered to vote can be obtained for political purposes by candidates, political parties, political action committees and certain other eligible parties. Members of the public and nonprofit organizations can also access these records under applicable rules.

Also Read: Stephen Miller hails Trump, says GOP is ‘stronger and more popular than ever’ despite midterm defeat

Miller's explanation sparked debate, with critics questioning her concerns about voter privacy.

Responding to her remarks, one X user commented, “She ants voter ID but doesn’t want to provide her address 😂”

“If you don’t vote, you can’t complain about the results,” another wrote, a third user said, “She’s too afraid to fill out a ballot and mail it?”

“What else do you expect from the Millers?” one more commented.

Katie Miller's remarks about mothers draw criticism The controversy intensified after Miller suggested that childcare and family responsibilities contributed to Republican underperformance.

Speaking on CBS News, she said: "You see that moms are too busy raising their children and taking care of them to go to the polls."

Her comments drew criticism after she revealed that she had also stayed away from the ballot box.

Critics pointed to what they viewed as a contradiction between her criticism of mothers who did not vote and her own decision not to participate in the election.

The exchange subsequently gained traction online, renewing discussions about voter participation, political priorities and privacy concerns surrounding voter registration records.

Trump appoints Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff Meanwhile, Stephen Miller prepares to take on one of the most influential positions in the Trump administration.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that Miller, who has served as a senior adviser and deputy chief of staff, would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff. He is scheduled to assume the position on Monday.

Announcing the appointment on Truth Social, Trump praised Miller's loyalty and influence within his administration.

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff," Trump wrote.

Speaking to reporters later, Trump described Miller as someone who had been part of his political journey from the beginning.

"Stephen's been with me since the beginning. He gets it," Trump said.

He also praised Miller's management abilities, political instincts and character, describing him as "a great manager," "very good politically" and “a very good man.”