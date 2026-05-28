Paulina Mangubat: 5 things on the DNC staffer Katie Miller slammed on X after Stephen Miller insult

A routine political rallying post from the official Democrats account on X quickly spiraled into a heated online clash. Paulina Mangubat, the content and creative staffer running the Democrats' official X account. (Barnard College)

A social media post from the official Democrats account on X set off a fierce online exchange this week. The account posted “Fired up. Ready to go. It's time to take back Texas.” President Donald Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, responded saying that Democrats had nominated their first transgender Senate candidate in Texas.

The Democrats account shot back with “shut up you ugly f**k.”

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That is when Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, decided to name the person behind the account, Paulina Mangubat and post: “She's 30, unmarried with no kids. Put your name on it next time. This is what a sad, unhappy, female Liberal looks like. It's why Pew reports 50% of them have been diagnosed with a mental condition.”