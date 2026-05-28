David Rush: 5 things on ex CIA officer caught with $40M gold at home for ‘work expenses’

A former senior CIA officer has been arrested after federal agents discovered more than 300 gold bars worth over $40 million stashed inside his Virginia home, gold he had reportedly checked out from the agency for “work-related expenses” and never returned. Ex-CIA officer David Rush arrested after authorities discover $40M worth of gold bars at his home. (Getty Images via AFP)

How was CIA insider David Rush exposed? David Rush, who held a senior management position at the CIA with top secret-level clearance, was arrested on May 19 after the CIA's own internal investigation flagged potential violations of the law and referred the case to the FBI, according to a joint statement from both agencies cited by NBC News.

“After a CIA internal investigation identified potential violations of the law, CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred the information to the FBI for a law enforcement investigation,” the statement said.

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Between November and March, Rush made multiple requests for funds from the agency, including large amounts of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars, which he claimed were needed for work-related purposes, according to court documents cited in reports.

When the CIA went to check on the whereabouts of the gold and currency, it could not locate them. On May 18, FBI agents searched Rush's home and found approximately 303 gold bars, each weighing around one kilogram, with a total estimated value exceeding $40 million, per an FBI affidavit reports noted. Agents also seized nearly $2 million in US currency and 35 luxury watches, most of them Rolexes.

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Rush has been charged with criminal theft of public money and is currently being held in jail while awaiting a detention hearing. The only formal charge filed so far relates to him inflating his academic credentials and fraudulently collecting military leave pay worth tens of thousands of dollars, according to the New York Times. Here's all you need to know about David Rush.