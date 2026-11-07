Stephen Miller hails Trump, says GOP is ‘stronger and more popular than ever’ despite midterm defeat

Miller claimed that Trump had transformed the Republican Party into a stronger political force, insisting that the GOP was now “more popular than ever.”

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago on Friday night, Miller praised Trump just days after the president announced that he would replace Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff, with the transition scheduled to take effect on Monday.

Stephen Miller, Donald Trump’s incoming White House Chief of Staff, has strongly defended the president’s leadership, describing him as the man who saved both the United States and the Republican Party, despite the GOP’s disappointing performance in the midterm elections.

Why did Abdul El-Sayed criticize Stephen Miller’s appointment as chief of staff?

Why did Abdul El-Sayed criticize Stephen Miller’s appointment as chief of staff?

Why did Trump appoint Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff after the midterm setback?

Why did Trump appoint Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff after the midterm setback?

What did Stephen Miller say about Trump and the Republican Party after the midterm losses?

What did Stephen Miller say about Trump and the Republican Party after the midterm losses?

His remarks came against the backdrop of significant Republican losses in the midterm elections. By Saturday morning, the party had lost at least 44 seats in the House of Representatives and seven seats in the Senate, handing Democrats control of both chambers.

Stephen Miller credits Trump with ‘Saving America’ During his first public speech following his appointment, Miller expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve alongside Trump, describing the role as a major milestone in his political career.

“It is the privilege of a lifetime to join President Trump,” Miller said.

He went on to make an extraordinary claim about the president's importance to the country, stating: “If it wasn’t for President Trump, the United States of America would not exist right now.”

Also Read: Trump hints at more White House firings after US midterms defeat: ‘You have to make moves’

Miller further praised Trump's handling of national security, the economy and border protection, arguing that his leadership had prevented the country from facing a series of serious threats. “This man saved America,” he declared.

“He saved our military from collapse, he saved our economy from destruction, he saved our border from annihilation and he saved our country from threats at home and abroad which would have been the end of the American dream forever.”

GOP election losses contrast with Stephen Miller’s optimism Miller's positive assessment of the Republican Party comes at a difficult moment for the administration, following substantial Democratic gains in the midterm elections.

Trump has acknowledged that economic concerns and the war in Iran played a role in the Republican defeat. However, he has also suggested that his absence from the ballot was a major factor behind the party's poor performance.

“I JUST WASN’T ON THE BALLOT. IF I WERE, WE WOULD HAVE WON IN A LANDSLIDE!” Trump said.

Despite the election setback, Miller maintained that Trump's influence had made the Republican Party more competitive, resilient and popular than at any previous point.

“And he has made it stronger and more popular and more resilient than ever before,” Miller said.

Stephen Miller pledges unwavering loyalty to Trump Miller also referred to the July 2024 assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the criminal prosecutions the president has faced.

He used these experiences to portray Trump as a leader who had made significant personal sacrifices for his supporters and the country.

“This man took a bullet for us, he faced down life in prison for us, he saved the Republican Party,” Miller said.

Concluding his speech, the incoming chief of staff called on Republicans to remain firmly behind Trump, praising his commitment to the nation.

Also Read: Sebastian Matta, 19-year-old Arizona State University student, wins Maricopa County court clerk race; Jimmy Kimmel says ‘Boss Baby come to life’

“We need to stand with the man who has stood with us and this country with every fibre of his being,” he said.

Miller then made a direct pledge to the president, promising complete dedication to his leadership and political agenda.

“I pledge to you, Mr. President, my absolute loyalty, my unwavering commitment and my total devotion to your success and the success of this country,” he declared.