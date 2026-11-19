Anthropic's IPO, along with Nvidia's earnings report released on Tuesday, suggests that the AI industry has passed two major tests this week. Nvidia's results offered investors an idea of the demand for AI infrastructure, while Anthropic's listing showed investor interest in the next generation of AI companies.

Its stock market debut is being closely watched because it could show how much investors are willing to pay for companies developing advanced AI technology.

Anthropic shares opened at $111.50 apiece, which was 34% higher than the company's initial public offering (IPO) price of $83. The stock was last trading at $108.72. Anthropic makes the Claude AI chatbot and became the world's first publicly traded frontier AI company.

Anthropic's valuation crossed $2 trillion during its stock market debut on Thursday, November 19, as investors rushed to buy shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) company. Its market value surged past that of SpaceX during its massive June stock market launch.

Did Anthropic say it would change its AI safety approach after going public?

Did Anthropic say it would change its AI safety approach after going public?

How could Anthropic’s IPO affect how investors value other AI companies?

How could Anthropic’s IPO affect how investors value other AI companies?

Strong demand for Anthropic shares has also offered some hope to the technology sector, which has faced a broader stock market sell-off in recent weeks. Investor excitement around AI has cooled because of concerns about the enormous spending required to develop the technology and whether companies will earn enough money to justify those investments.

Anthropic IPO puts AI investor confidence to test Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion, said he viewed the week as a test of investor confidence in AI. He said Nvidia's results provided an indication of the industry's infrastructure expansion, while Anthropic's IPO would show investor appetite for new AI companies.

AI has become an important part of the global economy, helping support economic growth while also raising concerns about its possible risks. The huge investments required to build data centres have also become a political issue, with concerns about their impact contributing to the Democratic gains in the US midterm elections.

Investors who earlier supported the AI boom have become more cautious in recent weeks. Their concerns include rising spending, increasing debt and uncertainty over whether the money invested in AI will eventually generate enough returns.

Also read: Anthropic IPO to generate $550 million in fees for Wall Street banks, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley lead

Anthropic has also indicated that it could borrow money in the future to support its expansion. CEO Dario Amodei told CNBC that the company hopes to achieve an investment-grade credit rating and sees debt as a financing option it would like to use at some point.

Anthropic IPO becomes a benchmark for AI companies Anthropic's listing is an important moment for the AI industry because it is the first frontier AI company to enter the public markets. Its stock performance could become a benchmark for other AI companies, including its main rival OpenAI, which is reportedly considering a stock market listing in 2027.

Anthropic sold 980 million shares at $83 apiece in its IPO. The final price was above its initial target range of $70 to $78 per share, which was announced when the company began its investor roadshow.

The IPO proceeds could increase to as much as $93.5 billion if the underwriters fully exercise their option to purchase additional shares. This would further increase the amount of money raised through the public offering.

Anthropic has raised more than $107 billion when its IPO proceeds and an additional $26 billion raised through a private placement are included. The private placement attracted investments from major technology companies, including AMD, Broadcom, Alphabet's Google, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

However, some investors may be buying Anthropic shares because they do not want to miss the opportunity to invest in a major AI company, even though its long-term profitability remains uncertain, according to Lukas Muehlbauer, an associate at IPOX.

Anthropic IPO draws institutional investor interest Passive investment funds that track stock market indexes could also create additional demand for Anthropic shares. London-based index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates that these funds could account for purchases of up to 30% of the shares offered by Anthropic by the end of 2026.

With its valuation crossing $2 trillion, Anthropic is entering the group of the world's most valuable companies. This group includes technology giants such as Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia.

The IPO is also expected to generate around $550 million in fees for the banks managing the offering. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the underwriting group, according to a regulatory filing.

A major concern for investors is Anthropic's nearly $900 billion in computing commitments with infrastructure partners, including Amazon and Alphabet's Google. These agreements cover the computing capacity needed to train and operate its AI models.

These commitments show how heavily Anthropic's future growth depends on securing enormous amounts of computing power. The company needs access to advanced chips, data centres and other infrastructure to develop and operate increasingly powerful AI models.

Also read: Anthropic's 5,300 employees are worth over $50 million each after blockbuster IPO

However, Anthropic has warned that some of its computing providers and infrastructure partners depend on outside financing and credit support to purchase chips and build the required infrastructure. This means the delivery of computing capacity could depend on financing arrangements outside Anthropic's direct control.

In its IPO filing, Anthropic warned that if this financing or credit support becomes unavailable or more expensive, the computing capacity it has contracted could be delayed, become more expensive, be reduced or fail to arrive altogether, cited by Reuters.

Rising AI spending puts pressure on Anthropic's finances Anthropic spent nearly $9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure during the first half of 2026, almost four times the amount it spent during the same period a year earlier.

The company's computing expenses increased further in the third quarter, when it incurred another $5 billion in computing costs. These rising expenses reduced the revenue Anthropic generated for every dollar spent on computing capacity.

Anthropic's revenue reached $16.96 billion in the third quarter, a 47% increase from the previous quarter. However, the company reported an operating loss of $567 million, compared with an operating profit of $974 million in the previous quarter.

The combination of rising computing costs, large infrastructure commitments and operating losses is likely to remain a major concern for investors. They will be watching whether Anthropic can turn its growing revenue into sustainable profits.

Investors will closely track Anthropic's financial performance and ability to manage its nearly $900 billion in computing commitments. Its ability to control infrastructure costs and eventually become profitable will be central to whether its $2 trillion valuation can be justified.