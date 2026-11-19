Anthropic touched a valuation of over $2 trillion on the NASDAQ, raising $81.3 billion in what became the biggest IPO the world has seen. The shares were listed for the IPO at $83 per share, at a valuation of $1.5 trillion. Shares debuted on NASDAQ at $111.50, a 34% jump.

After Artificial Intelligence firm Anthropic debuted on the NASDAQ on Thursday, November 19, at over 34% of its listed price. And among the biggest beneficiaries of the IPO launch were Anthropic's 5,300 employees.

With the debut, the 5,300 Anthropic employees who hold over 2.9 million Anthropic shares, according to SEC filings and IPO reports, have all become multi-millionaires.

According to a CNBC report, at a valuation of $83 per share, each of Anthropic's 5,300 employees would be worth at least $44 million. But with the NASDAQ debut at $111.50 per share, that amount now stands at $59.1 million each. It excludes the firm's seven founders, who own between 230 and 250 million shares each. At the current valuation, each of them would be worth between $25.6 and $26.8 billion.

The number of shares each employee has accumulated in combined stock options and restricted stock units depends on how long they have worked at Anthropic. CNBC reported that at $83 per share, 400 Anthropic employees would be worth over $100 million after the NASDAQ debut. At a valuation of $111.50, they are worth $134 million each.

Dario Amodei Issues Remark After IPO Following its NASDAQ debut, Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, released his remarks on successfully raising over $81 billion in the record-breaking IPO.

"My co-founders and I started Anthropic because we believe that the most powerful technology of our time should be built for the benefit of humankind," Amodei wrote.

"And to state it unequivocally, we will pace the training and deployment of AI systems, taking as long as is necessary to have confidence that they are safe and will remain under human control," he continued. "We will not bend to either business or political pressure. Today puts the company in a stronger financial position, and in doing so only strengthens our resolve to do the right thing.

"If we can show it’s possible to make the right choices on safety and still build an incredibly successful company, others in our industry will be inspired to do the same," he added. "We call this a race to the top. When the race to the top is working properly, it doesn’t matter which company has the best models—everyone wins because everyone is building safely.

"The race to the top works best when driven from the front of the pack, and we fully hope and expect to do so, but the goal is to make the whole industry better, regardless of whether Anthropic is winning or losing at any given time.

"The advent of machine intelligence is one of the seminal moments in human history, and we have a rare opportunity to shape it for the better."