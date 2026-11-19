AI giant Anthropic began trading on the stock market on Thursday in what became the biggest public stock offering ever. Its shares opened at $111.50 apiece, more than 30% above their IPO price, giving the company a market valuation of $2 trillion, Reuters reported. Anthropic PBC shares opened 30% above their IPO price after the artificial intelligence lab's blockbuster $107.3 billion debut broke SpaceX's record for the biggest-ever offering. (Bloomberg)

The opening valuation put Anthropic ahead of its rival SpaceX, which reached a $1.96 trillion valuation when its shares began trading in June. A $2 trillion market capitalisation also places Anthropic among a select group of US-listed companies to reach the milestone.

On Wedneday, the company had increased the price of its shares to $83 apiece from the initial range of $70 to $79, signalling strong investor demand, defying all concerns about its future in a highly competitive environment.