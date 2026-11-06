Trump questions 2022 Russian oil import ban, says he’ll ‘take a look’ amid diesel controversy

President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the US law banning Russian petroleum imports, indicating that he would review the legislation while declaring no policy change amid mounting controversy surrounding his administration’s clearance of Russian diesel transactions. US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“That probably makes it a pretty bad law. I'll take a look at it, sure,” Trump stated after a journalist informed him that the measure had been enacted by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in 2022.

During his interaction in the Oval Office, the reporter raised questions regarding a vessel transporting Russian diesel across the ocean towards the United States, alongside the legal restrictions governing the offloading of its cargo.

Initially, Trump questioned whether the restriction fell under the purview of the Jones Act, prompting the correspondent to clarify that the issue pertained to legislation passed in 2022.

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His response provided no timeline, proposed amendment or explanation regarding how the administration intended to reconcile its authorisation of diesel imports with the statutory import prohibition, nor did he declare that the ban had been lifted.

This distinction remains critical, given that the Treasury had previously granted a separate authorisation roughly four weeks earlier.

On October 9, the Office of Foreign Assets Control released General License 135, permitting financial dealings otherwise prohibited under two sets of Russia-related sanctions regulations whenever they involve the sale, delivery, offloading or importation of Russian-origin diesel.

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The document explicitly covers imports into the United States, with the waiver remaining in effect until 12.01 am Eastern Daylight Time on April 7, 2027.

While exempting withdrawals from accounts maintained at US financial institutions belonging to Russia's central bank, National Wealth Fund or Finance Ministry, the licence specifically targets diesel rather than signalling a general reopening of trade encompassing all Russian petroleum products.

Conversely, the Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act, formally approved on April 8, 2022, independently prohibits inbound shipments of Russian products listed under Chapter 27 of the US tariff schedule.

The framework outlines a strict protocol for lifting this restriction, requiring presidential certification verifying an agreement accepted by Ukraine regarding Russia's withdrawal and a halt to hostilities, the elimination of any immediate Russian military threat directed at NATO members, and recognition of Ukrainian self-determination.

Additionally, the requirement necessitates prior consultation with congressional committees, alongside a 90-day review period following certification before any cancellation takes effect, unless Congress passes a resolution of disapproval.

The aforementioned Treasury licence, on its own, does not establish that this statutory process has been fulfilled.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill formally contested the approval through a November 2 letter addressed to port and terminal operators, just three days before Trump's recent comments.

“The Trump Administration’s authorisation of Russian fuel imports directly conflicts with federal law,” she asserted.

Sherrill contended that the legislation did not grant the executive branch blanket authority to set aside the prohibition through licences, cautioning commercial entities against accepting deliveries of the petroleum and vowing that New Jersey would deploy all available legal and regulatory measures to block such imports.