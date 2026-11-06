Donald Trump meets Putin envoy ahead of Russia-Ukraine trilateral talks, predicts ‘big agreement’

US President Donald Trump has said he met Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the White House. As per Bloomberg, Trump said he did not meet any Ukrainian representatives. He also said a “big agreement” is coming. Donald Trump said he met Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

What Trump said in the Oval Office According to Bloomberg, Trump spoke to reporters on Thursday in the Oval Office. He said there would be a “big agreement” that is “going to involve more than Ukraine” and “might involve all of Europe”. He did not give more details.

Trump had promised to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on his first day in office. The war is now in its fifth year, and it has continued despite many attempts by Trump and his team to broker a deal.

As per Bloomberg, First Lady Melania Trump hosted Russian and Ukrainian representatives at the White House earlier on Thursday. It was a ceremony to mark a short-lived local ceasefire in Ukraine. Dmitriev was part of the Russian group.

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Talks in Brussels and what is next According to Bloomberg, the Trump administration has stepped up its efforts in recent weeks to end the war. US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are leading the talks.

Kushner said in a post on X that the US held “productive and substantive discussions with Ukraine, NATO, and our European partners” in Brussels on Thursday. He said the talks touched on “security guarantees for Ukraine and a broader European security architecture.”

Kushner also wrote: “Our objective is to address the security concerns of all sides through practical, mutually agreed arrangements that reduce the risk of future conflict.”

US will lead two days of talks with Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Abu Dhabi next week.