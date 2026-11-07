Stephen Miller named White House chief of staff: A look at his controversial remarks

Miller also became known as one of the architects of Trump’s hardline immigration agenda and a key figure behind the administration’s “America First” policies.

The appointment has drawn attention towards Miller’s political views, including controversial statements he made as a Duke University student and later as a senior Trump adviser.

President Donald Trump has named Stephen Miller as his new White House chief of staff, placing one of his most influential advisers at the centre of his administration. Miller, who previously served as deputy chief of staff for policy, replaces Susie Wiles as Trump announced the leadership change on Friday.

Also read: Stephen Miller profiting off ICE deportations? Report brings up Palantir link

Controversial Stephen Miller quotes Miller’s public image developed long before he entered the Trump administration. During his time at Duke University, he wrote opinion pieces for the student newspaper that criticized multiculturalism, liberal politics and the political correctness of students on campuses.

In a 2017 article, Axios revisited several of his college newspaper columns comprised of statements that became evidence of his ideology.

1. “Anything that portrays America as under attack by Islamic terrorists, as even the most purely apolitical 9/11 memorial inevitably will, challenges the university dogma.”

Miller wrote this when he was organizing a 9/11 memorial event at Duke. He believed that such events challenged what he called “university dogma." His comment hard-lined his views on national security, terrorism and American identity.

2. “You're obsessed with race. You see everything in terms of race, and you see everyone who disagrees with your worldviews as a racist. And guess what? Almost everybody you've been talking to thinks something is wrong with you.”

When a classmate accused him of racism, Miller responded by arguing that his critics viewed every disagreement through the lens of race, the report noted.

His views on race further became clear when Miller was seen recommending “race realist” Jared Taylor's articles on a white nationalist site called VDARE.

According to a 2019 NPR article, Taylor wrote, “The races are not identical and equivalent. There are patterns of difference. But this is now something that's considered a huge, hateful taboo in the United States.”

3. “Continue to worship at the alter [sic] of multiculturalism and we may come to see that we are participating in the sacrifice of the one culture which binds us all.”

Miller has also reportedly criticized multiculturalism during his college years. He argued that it weakened a shared American identity.

His views later aligned with Trump’s arguments on immigration, border security and national culture. According to NPR, Miller had also pushed for the idea that there is possible connection between immigrants and rising crime in the emails that were leaked in 2019.

4. “This isn't an education — it is a form of political advocacy and indoctrination, which is unprofessional and violates the tenets of academic freedom by which universities like Duke claim to be guided.”

Miller accused some university classrooms of promoting political advocacy instead of education. He further claimed academic institutions were influenced by liberal ideology and failed to provide balanced debate.

5. “It's the most wonderful time of year — but you wouldn't know it looking around Duke's campus. You'd probably find more Christmas decorations at your local mosque.”

Miller criticized what he viewed as attacks on Christmas traditions.

He argued that some institutions avoided openly celebrating Christmas because of concerns about political correctness.

He further pushed the idea of a religious society by saying, “Christianity is embedded in the very soul of our nation. Yet its presence is visibly absent from our campus.”

6. “No just society can survive which abandons God.”

The statement reflected his conservative views on faith and social values.

Miller wrote that society could not survive without a connection to religion. “Atheists may talk about humanism and justice, but when you don't believe in a soul or the ultimate truth of goodness and morality, then why live your life except in whatever fashion most plainly and immediately benefits you?” he wrote in The Chronicle.

7. “Every American has the right to support a policy of retreat and capitulation, and, as so many leftists do, they also have right to lie and slander the country and the president to further this agenda.”

Miller argued that Americans had the right to support policies he disagreed with but accused some critics of harming the country through their opposition. His criticism of liberal activists as the “patriotic dissent” became a recurring part of his political messaging.

8. “I would be happy if not a single refugee foot ever again touched American soil.”

In Cliff Sims’ 2019 book “Team of Vipers,” Stephen Miller was quoted as saying he would be happy if “not a single refugee foot ever again touched American soil,” highlighting his hardline views on immigration.

Also read: Stephen Miller, new chief of staff, has hardline foreign policy views on Iran, Venezuela, Greenland

Sims also claimed Miller sought statements highlighting crimes involving immigrants or refugees. Sims also claimed Miller sought statements highlighting crimes involving immigrants or refugees.

9. “I will say and I will do things that no one else in their right mind would do.”

During his Duke years, Miller told classmates he would “say and do things that no one else in their right mind would” during his campaign. He also opposed requiring students to pick up rubbish, saying “janitors are paid to do it for us.”