Stephen Miller seen ‘giggling’ with Natalie Harp hours after Trump made him chief of staff: Report
Stephen Miller, Donald Trump's new chief of staff, was reportedly seen chatting and giggling with the president's close aide Natalie Harp.
Stephen Miller, Donald Trump's new chief of staff, was reportedly seen chatting and giggling with the president's close aide Natalie Harp. Trump replaced Susie Wiles with Miller on Friday, after the Republicans received a drubbing in the 2026 midterm elections that saw Democrats wrest control of the US Congress.
Miller and Harp were spotted as they left the White House, The Daily Beast reported, and further noted that Trump's new chief of staff choice indicates the president won't be moderating his approach to governing during this lame-duck period.
In the video, Miller and Harp could be seen walking side by side, with secretary of state Marco Rubio walking ahead of them.
Where are Miller and Harp headed?
Deep Dive
Notably, the 41-year-old Miller, who's reportedly the architect of Trump's immigration policy, did not speak to the White House Press Pool about his new role on Friday afternoon. Trump, meanwhile, briefly told reporters that he thought Miller would be able to do a good job.
Also Read | Stephen Miller, new chief of staff, has hardline foreign policy views on Iran, Venezuela, Greenland
Miller and Harp reportedly looked to be in a giddy mood as they boarded Marine One while headed to Florida for the weekend.
Miller and Harp's relationship in focus
Miller and Harp are two of Trump's closest aides, the report noted. Harp reportedly showed Trump a story about him seeking feedback in October on whether he should oust Wiles, who Trump has now sent packing. The report noted that Harp's role in that episode had raised questions about a potential rift between her and Wiles.
Miller, reportedly, has been known to go to Harp when he wants Trump's eyes on something, like anti-immigration content. He has been part of the president's orbit for a long time, serving as senior White House adviser in the first term. Harp, who was a host on One America News Network, became his aide when he was out of office.
Her own relationship with Trump has come under focus with letters released by The Daily Beast showing she wrote, “I want things to always be right between us.”
“You are all that matters to me. I don’t want to ever let you down. Thank you for being my Guardian and Protector in this Life,” Harp had written in another letter. Trump too reportedly said that Harp would “never leave" him, while Miller now is closer than ever to the president.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More