Stephen Miller seen ‘giggling’ with Natalie Harp hours after Trump made him chief of staff: Report

Miller and Harp were spotted as they left the White House, The Daily Beast reported , and further noted that Trump's new chief of staff choice indicates the president won't be moderating his approach to governing during this lame-duck period.

Stephen Miller, Donald Trump 's new chief of staff, was reportedly seen chatting and giggling with the president's close aide Natalie Harp . Trump replaced Susie Wiles with Miller on Friday, after the Republicans received a drubbing in the 2026 midterm elections that saw Democrats wrest control of the US Congress.

In the video, Miller and Harp could be seen walking side by side, with secretary of state Marco Rubio walking ahead of them.

Why was Stephen Miller's appointment as chief of staff seen as a signal about Trump's approach?

Why was Stephen Miller's appointment as chief of staff seen as a signal about Trump's approach?

Where were Stephen Miller and Natalie Harp seen after Miller was named chief of staff?

Where were Stephen Miller and Natalie Harp seen after Miller was named chief of staff?

Notably, the 41-year-old Miller, who's reportedly the architect of Trump's immigration policy, did not speak to the White House Press Pool about his new role on Friday afternoon. Trump, meanwhile, briefly told reporters that he thought Miller would be able to do a good job.

Also Read | Stephen Miller, new chief of staff, has hardline foreign policy views on Iran, Venezuela, Greenland

Miller and Harp reportedly looked to be in a giddy mood as they boarded Marine One while headed to Florida for the weekend.

Miller and Harp's relationship in focus Miller and Harp are two of Trump's closest aides, the report noted. Harp reportedly showed Trump a story about him seeking feedback in October on whether he should oust Wiles, who Trump has now sent packing. The report noted that Harp's role in that episode had raised questions about a potential rift between her and Wiles.

Miller, reportedly, has been known to go to Harp when he wants Trump's eyes on something, like anti-immigration content. He has been part of the president's orbit for a long time, serving as senior White House adviser in the first term. Harp, who was a host on One America News Network, became his aide when he was out of office.

Her own relationship with Trump has come under focus with letters released by The Daily Beast showing she wrote, “I want things to always be right between us.”

“You are all that matters to me. I don’t want to ever let you down. Thank you for being my Guardian and Protector in this Life,” Harp had written in another letter. Trump too reportedly said that Harp would “never leave" him, while Miller now is closer than ever to the president.