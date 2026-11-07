Trump replaces chief of staff after midterm defeat; immigration hardliner Stephen Miller succeeds Susie Wiles
Trump names Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles from November 9.
US President Donald Trump has announced that Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff from Monday, November 9.
Miller currently serves as deputy chief of staff and is among Trump's closest advisers. Wiles will move to Trump's political operation, the president said in a Truth Social post.
“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job! President DONALD J. TRUMP”
Calls for Wiles to leave after Republican losses
Trump's decision to move Wiles to the political operation comes after calls from some former Trump allies for her to leave the White House role following the Republican losses in the midterm elections.
Former White House adviser Steve Bannon said on Friday that Wiles should be “removed immediately” over the GOP's performance.
“I think that you have to look to people like Susie Wiles, the chief of staff, and the political consultants that are there … because of the results, they should be removed and removed immediately,” Bannon said in an interview with British journalist Steven Edginton.
Also Read: Susie Wiles accused of pitting Vance against Rubio to survive Trump's post-midterm purge
Former Trump staffer Caroline Sunshine also called for Wiles to resign on Wednesday over the election results.
“Susie Wiles needs to resign,” she told Fox News's Jesse Watters. “She needs to offer her resignation to the president before he has to ask for it. Her campaign skills have not translated into governing. Susie was behind the historic win in 2024, and she deserved credit for it and got the top job for it.”
Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney also said he expected Wiles to leave the position after the midterms.
“It's just a natural sort of time to make that change,” he told NewsNation's The Hill Sunday.
Who is Stephen Miller?
Miller was one of the key architects of Trump's immigration agenda during his first term. He helped shape policies on border restrictions, travel bans and limits on asylum, making immigration one of the central issues of Trump's presidency.
Before joining the administration in 2017, Miller worked as a senior aide to former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions. He also served as a speechwriter for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Miller has continued to influence the administration's immigration policy during Trump's second term, particularly its plans for mass deportations and stricter border enforcement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More