Susie Wiles accused of pitting Vance against Rubio to survive Trump's post-midterm purge

One of the main strategies Wiles is reportedly using is to create a conflict between Vice President JD Vance and Rubio. She is accused of playing the two leaders against each other while staying out of the spotlight to avoid attracting Trump's anger, the Daily Mail reported.

Wiles, whom Trump has nicknamed the 'Ice Maiden', is reportedly trying to protect herself from being removed in a possible post-election Cabinet purge. According to sources cited by the Daily Mail , she is attempting to shift attention towards other senior officials rather than face responsibility for the Republican defeat.

Several Republican officials and political operatives believe that Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, or Secretary of State Marco Rubio should be held responsible for the election defeat. The administration is reportedly looking for someone to blame as Trump considers possible changes to his Cabinet.

How is the Iran war connected to the blame over the Republican midterm losses?

How is the Iran war connected to the blame over the Republican midterm losses?

Why is Susie Wiles accused of turning JD Vance and Marco Rubio against each other?

Why is Susie Wiles accused of turning JD Vance and Marco Rubio against each other?

Wiles is also reportedly of the view that Rubio should take some responsibility for the election defeat.

However, Vance could also face criticism because of his own involvement in the peace negotiations with Iran. The vice president had publicly acknowledged on Tuesday that the war had hurt Republican chances in the midterm elections, the Daily Beast reported.

Also read: Trump's bid to remove Lisa Cook faces fresh hurdle after Democrats' Senate win

Rubio and his supporters could argue that Vance, rather than the secretary of state, was responsible for handling the negotiations. A source told the Daily Mail that Rubio's camp could remind Trump that he had assigned Vance to negotiate with Iran, rather than Rubio.

Vance and Rubio face 2028 presidential race pressure This could create a direct clash between Vance and Rubio, who are both considered leading contenders to become the Republican Party's presidential candidate in the 2028 election. Neither would want the Iran war or the failed peace negotiations to damage their chances of succeeding Trump, according to the report.

Wiles reportedly believes that turning Vance and Rubio against each other could create enough confusion to protect her position. An official told the Daily Mail that Wiles wants to protect herself but also believes that shifting the focus towards the two leaders could help protect Trump.

Wiles faces questions over Trump midterm strategy Wiles could face questions over the Republican Party's election strategy because she was responsible for helping plan the administration's midterm campaign. Sources previously told the Daily Mail that she had assured Trump that Republicans would perform well in the nationwide elections.

Wiles is reportedly unable to easily blame two other senior Trump aides, White House deputy chief of staff James Blair and Trump adviser Chris LaCivita, for the election defeat. Both officials are her appointments, and blaming them could also raise questions about her own decisions, the Daily Mail reported.