“Why wasn’t she extradited to Mexico?” Sheinbaum asked at her daily morning news conference. She said Mexico had sent more than 90 people sought by U.S. authorities to the United States since 2025.

Inés Gómez Mont had been held at an immigration detention center in Florida since Oct. 30 before U.S. authorities deported her to Spain this week.

Mexico announces diplomatic protest after US denies extradition of former TV host

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday that her government would send a diplomatic note protesting the United States’ refusal to extradite a former television host wanted in Mexico on allegations of tax fraud, money laundering and organized crime.

How has Mexico responded to the U.S. refusal to extradite Inés Gómez Mont?

How has Mexico responded to the U.S. refusal to extradite Inés Gómez Mont?

What allegations does Mexico have against Inés Gómez Mont?

What allegations does Mexico have against Inés Gómez Mont?

Why was Inés Gómez Mont deported to Spain instead of extradited to Mexico?

Why was Inés Gómez Mont deported to Spain instead of extradited to Mexico?

“We ask for reciprocity,” she said.

Gómez Mont, who went viral during Super Bowl XLII media day in 2008 when she showed up wearing a wedding dress and proposed to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, spent years hosting television programs in Mexico before moving to the United States.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said she is wanted on allegations of organized crime, money laundering and tax fraud.

She and her husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, are accused of receiving illicit proceeds in bank accounts through a scheme to divert and move public funds through multiple accounts.

Sheinbaum also criticized Interpol for withdrawing a red notice issued at Mexico’s request to seek Gómez Mont’s arrest.

She confirmed that U.S. authorities had deported Gómez Mont to Spain, saying the former host had entered the United States on a Spanish passport. Mexico has already asked Spain to extradite her, Sheinbaum added.

Despite frustration over Gómez Mont’s case and unanswered extradition requests for former officials and businesspeople, Sheinbaum’s government has worked closely with Washington to transfer dozens of suspects to U.S. custody.

Between February 2025 and January this year, Mexico sent more than 90 suspected drug kingpins wanted by U.S. courts to the United States.

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