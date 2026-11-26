Attorney General Todd Blanche reportedly found no indication that Huang had violated any laws while reviewing the Justice Department's ongoing cases involving two Nvidia customers, Super Micro Computer and Megaspeed International, as per the mentioned sources.

This was despite ongoing investigations involving the chipmaker's customers and allegations that Huang had an affair with a woman connected to Chinese intelligence, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The US Justice Department had not launched a formal probe into Jensen Huang before President Donald Trump intervened to support his return as Nvidia CEO this week.

Why did Todd Blanche tell Trump that Jensen Huang posed no national security threat?

Why did Todd Blanche tell Trump that Jensen Huang posed no national security threat?

Was Jensen Huang under a formal DOJ investigation before he returned as Nvidia CEO?

Was Jensen Huang under a formal DOJ investigation before he returned as Nvidia CEO?

Both companies are under scrutiny over suspected efforts to smuggle advanced semiconductor chips into China.

Investigations cleared Huang of China ties The investigations into Nvidia's customers uncovered no indication that Huang was working on behalf of China or had knowingly shared sensitive semiconductor technology or information with the country, according to the report.

Nvidia itself was not under investigation and assisted authorities by submitting documents, facilitating interviews and sharing other relevant information that contributed to the findings.

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Separately, US intelligence agencies had not opened a counterintelligence investigation into Huang.

Unlike criminal probes, counterintelligence investigations operate independently and focus on identifying, tracking and preventing potential threats to national security rather than gathering evidence for criminal charges.

Although they collected information about Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive alleged to have been romantically involved with the Nvidia chief and suspected of links to Chinese intelligence, there was no evidence substantial enough to justify a probe into Huang himself, two people familiar with the matter said.

Blanche's conclusion shaped Nvidia board decision While the conclusion could be revised as the investigations progress, it played a key role in Blanche's decision to inform Trump and Vice President JD Vance over the weekend that he had found no evidence suggesting Huang posed a national security threat.

According to Trump’s account in a CNBC interview on Monday, he and Vance presented the board with the assessment that neither Nvidia nor Huang had engaged in wrongdoing and that the CEO posed no threat to US national security. This led the directors to approve Huang’s reinstatement as CEO.

Blanche stands by Nvidia's conduct During a Tuesday press briefing, Blanche repeatedly sidestepped questions about the process through which the Trump administration concluded that Huang posed no danger to US national security.

He maintained that he had not found any evidence of misconduct by Nvidia.

“I have no reason to stand up here and say Nvidia is anything other than a good corporate citizen,” he said during the briefing.

Bipartisan criticism follows Huang's reinstatement Huang's return to the helm of Nvidia has drawn criticism from lawmakers across party lines, with both Republicans and Democrats arguing that concerns over whether the company or its CEO posed a threat to US national security remain unresolved.

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The absence of further scrutiny into their potential involvement before Trump's intervention could intensify calls for additional congressional investigations. Huang is scheduled to appear before Congress next week.