Lead azide, which typically appears as a white or colourless crystalline powder or needlelike crystals, is a highly sensitive chemical compound containing lead and nitrogen.

Here's what to know about lead azide and why local officials and scientists have some concerns about potential health and environmental effects from the explosion.

The U.S. Army detonated a dangerous and degraded stockpile of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

The US Army has detonated a dangerous and degraded stockpile of lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday.

Why did the US Army detonate the Iowa lead azide instead of moving or neutralising it?

Why did the US Army detonate the Iowa lead azide instead of moving or neutralising it?

What is lead azide, and why did it become dangerous in Iowa?

What is lead azide, and why did it become dangerous in Iowa?

The compound is used as an initiating explosive in munitions, and historically has been used in detonators to set off other explosives, such as TNT.

It is sensitive to shock, heat, impact and friction, and may explode when dry. With temperature changes and time, lead azide can form unstable, larger crystals that are even more sensitive.

The decades-old lead azide supply in Iowa was crystallising, posing the risk of spontaneous detonation.

Also read: Appeals court clears US Army to detonate 68 barrels of unstable lead azide in Iowa

Broken down, lead is a toxic heavy metal that can harm the brain, nervous system, kidneys, heart and other organs. Lead exposure also causes developmental damage.

As lead exposure can pose both immediate risks and longer health and environmental hazards, officials and researchers are questioning the levels of lead that might be in the air and nearby land and water sources, impacting residents, crops, cattle and wildlife after the detonation.

The military stopped using lead azide in the 1980s because of its hazards.

The Army says safety preparations ahead of Wednesday's detonation included barriers around the blast zone to reduce the spread of the resulting plume, along with ballistic gels to absorb lead dust.

Also read: Iowa explosion: US Army completes lead azide detonation as residents await all-clear alert