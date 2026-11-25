The US Army carried out a controlled explosion of a dangerously unstable explosives stockpile in Iowa on Wednesday, with early reports indicating that the operation went better than expected. President Donald Trump also praised the effort, saying initial reports suggested the safety measures had worked beyond expectations. Trump says Iowa Army's controlled lead azide explosion exceeded expectations as officials report successful mitigation efforts. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) more

Trump wrote on social truth that “early reports from Iowa are that the Army's mitigation efforts have far exceeded expectations.” His comments came after the Army destroyed roughly five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

The explosion was carried out to eliminate the risk posed by the explosives, which had deteriorated during years of storage. The operation had faced delays following legal challenges and concerns from residents and environmental groups about the possibility of toxic lead dust spreading beyond the facility.