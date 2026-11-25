Rescuers in Indonesia recovered more bodies from an unauthorised gold mine Wednesday and searched for 17 other miners believed trapped inside by flooding, raising the confirmed number of deaths to nine. Ambulances driving near a mining site where workers are believed to be trapped in a flooded mine since Monday. (REUTERS) more

The miners were digging for grains of gold late Monday when heavy rain caused the nearby Ciseureuh River to overflow into a mine shaft in the Bogor regency of West Java province.

The shaft, estimated to be about 100 metres (330 feet) deep, is located in a mountainous area south of the capital, Jakarta.

Eleven miners escaped from one section of the excavation before floodwaters filled the shaft, West Java police spokesperson Hendra Rochmawan said. Local miners and residents initially tried to pump water from the site themselves before the situation became unmanageable.

Authorities were not immediately notified because the miners were operating illegally, officials said.

"The problem was that nobody reported it and nobody wanted to report it because the activity was illegal," said Muhammad Adam Hamdani, head of emergency and logistics at the Bogor disaster mitigation agency.

Rochmawan said police first received reports of trapped miners about 16 hours after the flooding occurred. After an initial assessment by local authorities, firefighters and other agencies, state-owned mining company PT Antam forwarded a formal report to the Jakarta Search and Rescue Agency shortly after midnight Wednesday, triggering a full-scale rescue operation.

The search and rescue team used submersible water pumps to suck water from the hole and tried to close off openings where groundwater seeped in.

"Water inside the hole has not yet receded and is expected to take a long time to drain," Jakarta Search and Rescue Agency chief Desiana Kartika Bahari said.

She said high water levels, narrow access, slippery terrain and limited lighting complicated rescue efforts. The search operation involves 325 rescuers, including emergency workers, police, the military, health officials and volunteers.

The first victim was recovered shortly after midday, followed by two others about an hour later. Rescue teams retrieved six more bodies as of Wednesday evening from two adjacent mine shafts. All nine were found dead at depths of 30 to 70 metres, Bahari said.

The flooded shaft was near facilities operated by PT Antam's Pongkor gold mining unit, but the company said the incident occurred at an unauthorised mine and was unrelated to its operations.

Antam said all of its employees were safe and operations continued normally. The company said it has repeatedly shut access to illegal mining sites in the Pongkor area and uses patrols, drones and surveillance cameras to deter unauthorised mining.

"On humanitarian grounds, Antam is supporting search and evacuation efforts," company spokesperson Wisnu Danandi Haryanto said.

Informal mining operations are common in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to thousands who labour in conditions with a high risk of serious injury or death.

Landslides, flooding and tunnel collapses are just some of the hazards facing miners. Much of gold ore processing involves highly toxic mercury and cyanide, and workers frequently use little or no protection.