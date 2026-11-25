According to police officers, Nabeel was summoned to the police station after his mother and sister complained about his aggressive behaviour. He was aggressive from the moment he arrived and, without provocation, attacked the officer he thought had phoned him.

The shocking incident took place on Monday when the man, identified by police as Mohd Nabeel, wounded nine police officers – five at the police station and four during an encounter where he was shot six times. He then stole a two-wheeler at knifepoint but was caught two hours later. Police fired eight rounds at him, six of which hit his legs. They said they fired after he injured four more personnel at Chitli Qabar.

Nabeel (right) had been summoned to the police station after his mother and sister complained about his aggressive behaviour.

As a 30-year-old man went on a stabbing spree at the Jama Masjid police station on Monday, CCTV footage of the incident seen by HT captured the pandemonium – several cops running for cover as the knife-wielding attacker walked around the police station, others trying to shut doors to lock him inside, and a handful attempting to subdue him with sticks, all in vain. Throughout, the video shows, the knifeman continuously swung his weapon, stabbing anyone within reach.

Nabeel has been ordered to judicial custody by court. He will lodged in custody after treatment.

On Tuesday, HT saw parts of the footage showing the accused entering the police station and heading straight towards two personnel, including a female official sitting on chairs. The footage shows the man apparently shouting.

“When the female official identified herself and the sub-inspector next to her, the man got angry and charged at sub-inspector Aravind,” a senior officer part of the investigation said.

The footage shows the man slashing Aravind’s neck and face. As soon as he attacked the SI, the female official screamed while Nabeel’s mother and sister – sitting in the same room – ducked under a desk. A second officer then arrived and tried to confront Nabeel. The SI is stabbed in his neck and arm and and he goes to hide himself in a corner.

By this time, panic broke out inside the police station.

At least three personnel were seen running for cover. Nabeel then moved towards a room and tried to force his way inside, but personnel shut the door. He then walked near the lock-up area, where panicked cops tried to pick up weapons.

Three cops attacked him with sticks in an attempt to subdue him, but he slashed away, stabbing two of them. One was identified as head-constable Harender, who suffered injuries on his face, neck, and chest.

Another policeman, a head-constable in his 50s, tried to shut the main door but Nabeel pushed it and kicked it, causing him to fall. Another policeman followed with a stick, but Nabeel stabbed the fifth cop. He walks out of the station in front of an armed sentry.

The incident took place around 2:30 pm. Nabeel then went outside and snatched a two-wheeler at knifepoint.

“It all happened in five minutes. Even when this was happening, his mother and sister were inside the station. They then left. Since they had only interacted with SI Ajay, who was also injured, nobody knew who Nabeel was and why he had come. Amid the panic, all five policemen were rushed to a nearby hospital. After 15-20 minutes, Ajay said two women had come to complain about Nabeel. We then traced the women, took details and photos, and started a probe,” a senior officer said.

Also read: Delhi man stabs 9 cops at police station; held after shoot-out

DCP (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said the team managed to catch him within two hours. “There was no time to scan footage and analyse technical information. We had seen his photo and forwarded it to informers and public persons. People on the street outside the station helped trace the route.”

DCP Singh said the injured – SI Ajay, SI Aravind, and HC Harender – suffered 2-3-inch-deep injuries on their faces, neck, chest, and arms. “They will undergo plastic surgery as well as critical surgery for damaged arteries. We are also looking into whether this was avoidable. One major issue was that only a few people were inside because most of the staff was busy with VIP movements in the city.”

Investigators said Nabeel is still under observation. “He suffered heavy blood loss. We are yet to question him. He was not employed and would sometimes sit at his father’s shop. We also want to check his internet history. His family complained about his behaviour,” a second officer said.

Three FIRs have been lodged against him for attempted murder and robbery. At Kala Mahal, where Nabeel’s family lives, his parents and siblings locked their home on Tuesday.