Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday signalled that seat-sharing discussions with the Congress ahead of the 2027 UP elections were progressing smoothly, saying the two parties had made a beginning with '26 winnable seats' and would continue negotiations together. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"The beginning has been made with the winnable 26 seats. Talks will move forward through understanding and cooperation," Yadav posted on X in Hindi later in the evening.

Also Read | SP offers Congress 26 seats against its demand for 120, intensifying alliance talks

Congress and SP held detailed, seat-by-seat discussions on Tuesday, with the SP offering 26 seats to its INDIA bloc ally for the state elections to be held next year. The 26 seats are way lower than the Congress's demand for 120 seats, setting the stage for a tough negotiation between the two allies.

However, the SP leadership has indicated that the negotiations are still ongoing, suggesting that the Congress may get more than the 26 seats initially offered to it for the upcoming elections.

Also Read | 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Congress scales down seat sharing demand with SP to 120, with 50 'winnable' ones

But Akhilesh, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, reiterated that 'winnability' will be deciding factor. He said, according to ANI, that it will be too early to comment on the outcome of the negotiations. He added the two parties need to "accommodate one another" to ensure electoral success.

Congress had won two seats in the previous state elections, and the SP is willing to retain those constituencies for the party as part of the proposed seat-sharing arrangement. As reported by HT earlier, the SP's initial offer includes these two seats along with 24 others where the Congress had put up a relatively strong performance, including Jagdishpur, Kidwai Nagar and Kheragarh.

While the SP indicated that it had offered 26 seats to the Congress, the latter has denied receiving any such proposal, suggesting that the seat-sharing discussions are still underway.

AICC Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the two parties held detailed discussions covering all 403 Assembly constituencies, but no specific seat demands were made as both sides were keen to contest the elections together.

“We had a detailed discussion on all 403 seats, and there were no demands made, as we want to fight unitedly,” Gautam said, according to PTI.

UP Congress chief Aradhana Misra-Mona also denied having any knowledge of a 26-seat offer from the SP. She said both parties had agreed to deliberate on each constituency individually before arriving at a seat-sharing arrangement.