As part of measures to prevent road accidents caused by fog and mist during winter on the Yamuna Expressway, the maximum speed limit for vehicles on the expressway will be reduced from 100 kmph to 75 kmph for the period from November 25 to February 15, an official statement said on Tuesday. Dense fog during winter reduces visibility, increasing the risk of accidents on expressways. (Pixabay/representative) more

Dense fog during winter reduces visibility, increasing the risk of accidents on expressways.

In view of this, the authority has directed the concessionaire of the Yamuna Expressway, Jaypee Infratech Limited, to immediately implement additional safety measures alongside the reduction in the speed limit.

The objective is to alert motorists to exercise caution under low-visibility conditions and minimise the risk of road accidents, it said.

During the stipulated period, information regarding the revised speed limit will be prominently displayed at key locations along the expressway.

Information boards will be installed at various points, while motorists will also be informed through newspapers.

In addition, pamphlets detailing safe driving practices during foggy conditions will be distributed at entry and exit points, toll plazas and roadside facilities along the expressway.

Motorists will be informed about essential safety precautions through public announcement systems at toll plazas.

Radio FM channels will also broadcast advisories on safe driving during foggy conditions. Necessary instructions will further be displayed on large electronic display boards to keep commuters informed.

Emphasis has also been laid on strengthening technical safety measures to improve visibility during night travel and foggy conditions.

The authority has observed that the brightness and reflectivity of reflective tapes installed at several locations have deteriorated. This may result in inadequate visibility of road markings and warning signs, increasing the risk of accidents.

Accordingly, instructions have been issued for the immediate replacement of damaged reflective tapes. The installation of fog lights at the entry and exit points of the expressway has also been directed.

Traffic volume on the Yamuna Expressway generally increases on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. In view of this, instructions have been issued to ensure effective arrangements at toll plazas for smooth vehicular movement and passenger convenience.

The authority has directed the concerned agency to implement all the instructions and submit a compliance report.