"We are not going to get into elections. But the elections should take place on the issues of youth. How long are we going to contest on caste and religion? The world is discussing AI and renewable energy," Dipke told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
When asked about the political scenario in Uttar Pradesh, Dipke said the CJP will not stand with any party.
ALSO READ:
"We won't speak about who should form the government and who should not. We want national politics to focus on employment and quality education," he added.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/‘CJP Is Not Going To Get Into Elections’: Abhijeet Dipke On Upcoming UP Polls